HomePhoto GalleryCitiesHimachal Weather Update: First Snow In Shimla, Rainfall Ends Three-Month Dry Spell

Himachal Weather Update: First Snow In Shimla, Rainfall Ends Three-Month Dry Spell

Himachal Pradesh witnesses a sudden weather change as season’s first snowfall hits Shimla and higher reaches, while rain brings relief to dry plains.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh witnesses a sudden weather change as season’s first snowfall hits Shimla and higher reaches, while rain brings relief to dry plains.

Fresh snowfall and rain bring scenic beauty and much-needed relief to Himachal Pradesh after months of dry weather.

1/8
After a long wait, weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh have changed dramatically. The state has received its season’s first snowfall in higher-altitude regions, including Shimla, while rainfall has brought relief to several lower and plain areas. The sudden shift has transformed the overall climate, making the atmosphere pleasant across the state. Cold winds began late at night and continue alongside snowfall, signalling the clear arrival of winter conditions. (Image Source: ABP Live)
After a long wait, weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh have changed dramatically. The state has received its season’s first snowfall in higher-altitude regions, including Shimla, while rainfall has brought relief to several lower and plain areas. The sudden shift has transformed the overall climate, making the atmosphere pleasant across the state. Cold winds began late at night and continue alongside snowfall, signalling the clear arrival of winter conditions. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/8
Shimla and nearby high-altitude locations have witnessed snowfall for the first time this season. Strong icy winds accompanied the snowfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. Since early morning, snowflakes have continued to fall, creating a picturesque winter landscape. The capital city, which had been awaiting snowfall, has finally seen winter settle in fully. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shimla and nearby high-altitude locations have witnessed snowfall for the first time this season. Strong icy winds accompanied the snowfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. Since early morning, snowflakes have continued to fall, creating a picturesque winter landscape. The capital city, which had been awaiting snowfall, has finally seen winter settle in fully. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shimla Snowfall Himachal Weather Narkanda Snow Dalhousie Weather

