Himachal Weather Update: First Snow In Shimla, Rainfall Ends Three-Month Dry Spell
Himachal Pradesh witnesses a sudden weather change as season’s first snowfall hits Shimla and higher reaches, while rain brings relief to dry plains.
Fresh snowfall and rain bring scenic beauty and much-needed relief to Himachal Pradesh after months of dry weather.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
