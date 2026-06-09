Dust Storm Sweeps Delhi As IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi experienced strong dust storms; rain, thunderstorms forecast.

Western Disturbance brings rain, squalls, hail to North India.

Monsoon advanced to northeast; El Niño suggests below-normal rainfall.

Strong dust storms swept across Delhi on Tuesday evening as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for several parts of the region, warning of severe weather conditions. The dust storm reduced visibility across the national capital and was accompanied by strong winds.

IMD Forecasts Rainfall, Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by severe thunderstorms in South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi, New Delhi and North West Delhi, according to its latest nowcast warning. Moderate rain and thunderstorms are also expected in North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara.

A broader change in weather conditions is likely across north India in the coming days. While isolated pockets of the region remain under heatwave conditions, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to influence the Western Himalayan region from June 11 onwards.

Under its impact, rainfall activity is likely across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 10 and June 14. The IMD said isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Punjab and West Rajasthan from June 11 to June 15, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi could witness rainfall on June 9 and again between June 11 and June 15.

The weather department has also warned of thunder squalls, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and 12. Hailstorm activity is also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 12.

Monsoon Reached Kerela On June 4

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced further, covering the remaining parts of the northeastern states, the entire state of Sikkim and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal. The monsoon had reached Kerala on June 4.

According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of eastern, central and western India over the next four to five days. As the monsoon strengthens over the northeast, heavy rainfall is expected in North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, until June 13.

Earlier, the IMD projected this year's monsoon rainfall at around 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), indicating the possibility of below-normal rainfall due to the development of El Niño conditions.