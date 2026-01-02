Explorer
PM Modi Applauds Grand Ahmedabad Flower Show; Event Sets 2 Guinness World Records: In Photos
The 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 turned into a celebration of creativity and collective spirit, setting global benchmarks while drawing praise from national leaders.
With global records, wide public participation and accolades from the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 stood out as a vivid symbol of creativity, unity and sustainability in contemporary India.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
