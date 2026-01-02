PM Modi Applauds Grand Ahmedabad Flower Show; Event Sets 2 Guinness World Records: In Photos

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCitiesPM Modi Applauds Grand Ahmedabad Flower Show; Event Sets 2 Guinness World Records: In Photos

The 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 turned into a celebration of creativity and collective spirit, setting global benchmarks while drawing praise from national leaders.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty  | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
The 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 turned into a celebration of creativity and collective spirit, setting global benchmarks while drawing praise from national leaders.

With global records, wide public participation and accolades from the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 stood out as a vivid symbol of creativity, unity and sustainability in contemporary India.

A sweeping view of the Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026, where thousands of blooms came together to set a Guinness World Record for the largest flower mandala. (Image Source: Instagram/@narendramodi)
Visitors gather around the record-breaking flower portrait, one of two Guinness World Records achieved at the 14th edition of the Ahmedabad Flower Show. (Image Source: Instagram/@narendramodi)
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sustainability Ahmedabad Flower Show Creativity

Embed widget