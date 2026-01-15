Explorer
Celebrities Step Out To Vote: Saif–Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor And Others Cast Ballots In BMC Polls
Bollywood celebrities stepped out to cast their votes as polling concluded for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, highlighting civic participation in Mumbai.
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others arrive at polling booths to cast their votes during the BMC civic elections in Mumbai.
1/5
2/5
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Election 2025
5 Photos
Celebrities Step Out To Vote: Saif–Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor And Others Cast Ballots In BMC Polls
Election 2025
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Election 2025
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
Election 2025
10 Photos
BJP Workers Across India Rejoice And Celebrate As Party Secures Historic Delhi Victory — IN PICS
Election 2025
5 Photos
Delhi Election Results 2025: Amid Tight Security, Vote Counting Is Underway In High-Stakes Assembly Polls — IN PICS
Election 2025
12 Photos
Kejriwal, Atishi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Sandip Diskhit Among Top Candidates In Delhi Elections — IN PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement
Election 2025
5 Photos
Celebrities Step Out To Vote: Saif–Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor And Others Cast Ballots In BMC Polls
Election 2025
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS