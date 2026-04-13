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HomePhoto GalleryCitiesIn Photos: How The Noida Protest Turned Into A War Zone

In Photos: How The Noida Protest Turned Into A War Zone

Workers' salary protest in Noida Phase 2 turns violent with stone-pelting and arson. Police fire tear gas to control the situation; tensions remain high.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Workers' salary protest in Noida Phase 2 turns violent with stone-pelting and arson. Police fire tear gas to control the situation; tensions remain high.

Noida Industrial Area Tense After Workers' Protest Turns Violent

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Factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh.
Factory workers during a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh.
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The protest turned violent in several areas, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism of office property, and damage to vehicles reported.
The protest turned violent in several areas, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism of office property, and damage to vehicles reported.
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Noida Protest Noida Phase2 Protest Salary Hike Motherson Company Noida Phase 2 Protest Today Live Workers Protest Noida Phase 2

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