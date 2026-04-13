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In Photos: How The Noida Protest Turned Into A War Zone
Workers' salary protest in Noida Phase 2 turns violent with stone-pelting and arson. Police fire tear gas to control the situation; tensions remain high.
Noida Industrial Area Tense After Workers' Protest Turns Violent
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Ranjit Kumar
Opinion