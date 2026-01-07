Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Surat's First Next-Gen Post Office Goes Viral: Inside India's Most Gen Z-Coded Space

Surat’s First Next-Gen Post Office Goes Viral: Inside India’s Most Gen Z-Coded Space

A new post office in Surat is going viral for its cafe-like design, coffee machine, mini library and cosy seating as India Post rolls out next-generation campus spaces.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
This Gen Z post office modern amenities, tech-friendly services, and student-focused spaces for a new-age postal experience.

1/6
A Modern Hub Emerges: Surat now boasts a post office that looks more like a trendy café than a traditional government facility. Nestled within the SVNIT campus, this new-age post office combines functionality with modern design, creating a welcoming space for students and visitors. With sleek interiors, vibrant seating, and a tech-friendly environment, it redefines the way postal services are experienced. The initiative aligns with India Post’s vision of creating youth-centric spaces in educational institutions, blending postal operations with lifestyle features. (Image Source: Twitter/@sanghaviharsh)
2/6
Coffee Corners And Comfortable Seating: One of the standout features of Surat’s revamped post office is its cozy, café-style seating area. Students and visitors can now enjoy a cup of coffee from a dedicated vending machine while attending to their postal tasks. Comfortable sofas and chairs encourage longer stays, making the post office a social and functional space simultaneously. The inclusion of Wi-Fi and charging points ensures that the location is also a study and collaboration hub for tech-savvy students. (Image Source: Twitter/@sanghaviharsh)
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Trending India Post Surat News Next Gen Post Office

