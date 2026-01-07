Surat’s First Next-Gen Post Office Goes Viral: Inside India’s Most Gen Z-Coded Space

Coffee Corners And Comfortable Seating: One of the standout features of Surat’s revamped post office is its cozy, café-style seating area. Students and visitors can now enjoy a cup of coffee from a dedicated vending machine while attending to their postal tasks. Comfortable sofas and chairs encourage longer stays, making the post office a social and functional space simultaneously. The inclusion of Wi-Fi and charging points ensures that the location is also a study and collaboration hub for tech-savvy students. (Image Source: Twitter/@sanghaviharsh)