Planning to Buy a DDA Flat? Karkardooma Housing Scheme Deadline Extended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DDA Towering Heights scheme booking extended until June 30, 2026.

This extension facilitates individual and bulk flat purchases.

Applicants must be Indian citizens, 18+, holding valid PAN.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the booking period for flats under its "DDA Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS)" until June 30, 2026.

The housing scheme was launched on January 3, 2026, with bookings opening on January 23, coinciding with Basant Panchami. The original booking deadline of March 31 was earlier extended to May 31.

The order said, “In continuation of the above, the booking period for flats under the said scheme has been extended up to June 30. This extension provides an additional opportunity to individual buyers as well as government agencies for bulk purchase of the flats on offer.”

Extension Intended To Facilitate Purchases

According to the latest announcement, prospective homebuyers will now have an additional month to book flats under the scheme. The extension is also intended to facilitate bulk purchases by government agencies interested in acquiring units under the project.

DDA has advised interested buyers to take note of the revised deadline and complete the booking process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

The decision has been taken with the approval of the competent authority.

Who Can Apply For Schemes?

Individuals interested in applying for a flat under Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing schemes must be Indian citizens and at least 18 years of age as of the last date of application submission.

Applicants must not be barred by any legal provision from owning property in Delhi. They are also required to provide details of a savings bank account in their own name and possess a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN) at the time of application.

For the purpose of DDA housing schemes, the definition of a family includes parents, spouses, blood relatives and dependent family members, including unmarried children.

In cases involving lost allotment or ownership documents, applicants must submit a formal application to the Deputy Director of the concerned Housing Branch. The request should be accompanied by supporting documents such as affidavits, indemnity bonds, a copy of the original FIR, verified identity proofs and a copy of the public notice published in a leading newspaper reporting the loss of the documents.