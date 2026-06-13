7 Grooming Tips Nick Jonas Follows To Maintain His Signature Glow And Camera-Ready Freshness

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nick Jonas starts days with celery juice, ice water facial.

He uses eye gels, serum, and non-negotiable sunscreen daily.

Grooming, thorough cleansing, and fragrance complete his routine.

Nick shared personal insights into life with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Looking fresh under constant travel schedules, long shoots, and stage performances is not easy, yet Nick Jonas appears to have found a routine that works for him. The singer and actor recently opened up about his personal skincare habits, with Vogue sharing the small daily practices he relies on to feel refreshed and camera-ready. From starting his morning with celery juice to using eye gels and sunscreen, his routine balances skincare with wellness. He also offered a few personal stories about life with Priyanka Chopra, adding a warm glimpse into their everyday relationship.

Nick Jonas's skincare routine

Nick begins his mornings with green juice made using celery and a touch of lemon. According to him, it supports digestion, gut health, and helps him feel refreshed before starting the day.

Ice Water Facial For Puffiness

One of the first steps in his routine involves dipping his face into ice water. Nick believes this helps reduce puffiness, calm inflammation, and gives him a fresher appearance, especially after long days or travel.

Cleanup And Shaving Matter

For Nick, grooming is personal. He believes skincare looks different for everyone and sees shaving as an important part of feeling put together and maintaining confidence.

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Cleansing After Long Workdays

A cleansing gel comes next. Having spent years on television and film sets, Nick says proper cleansing became a habit after long shoots involving makeup and heavy lighting.

Eye care And Skincare Essentials

Eye Gels For Hydration

Eye gels are one of his go-to products. He uses them regularly to hydrate the under-eye area and maintain a brighter, more refreshed look, particularly during busy work schedules.

Clarifying Serum And Glow Cream

Nick also uses a clarifying serum to manage excess oil and maintain clearer skin. A glow cream follows, helping moisturise his face while giving the skin a healthy finish.

Sunscreen Is Non-Negotiable

Sunscreen remains one of the most important parts of his skincare routine. Nick credits his mother for encouraging the habit early in life, especially during outdoor holidays and beach trips.

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Lip Balm And Fragrance Finish The Routine

To complete the routine, he applies lip balm for hydration, followed by fragrance. He admits to being generous with perfume and enjoys products that help him feel polished throughout the day.

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra

Small Moments That Feel Like Home

During the conversation, Nick also shared a personal memory involving Priyanka Chopra. While settling into their new home, the couple picked a signature scent together to make the space feel more personal. He also recalled gifting sunscreen to guests during Priyanka’s birthday holiday, calling her thoughtful and deeply caring.

Nick Jonas’s routine is not built around complicated trends. Instead, it focuses on consistency, hydration, and simple grooming habits, a reminder that looking after your skin often starts with small daily choices.