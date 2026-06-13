ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Kombucha For Digestion: Benefits, Risks And What Experts Want You To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kombucha shows weak scientific proof for human gut health.

Moderate kombucha consumption may help some, but risks exist.

Comprehensive diet, healthy lifestyle are key for digestive health.

Over the past few years, kombucha has become very popular among health-focused individuals, who see it as a natural way to support proper digestion and maintain gut health. As a fermented drink that is produced via the fermentation of sweet tea with bacterial and yeast cultures, kombucha has been promoted due to the high levels of probiotics it contains. But is there any truth to the claims made about kombucha?

What Does Science Say About Kombucha And Gut Health?

As a gastroenterologist, I am convinced that it is necessary to distinguish between science and trends to assess the true benefits of this drink. The fermentation of kombucha leads to the formation of microorganisms that can positively influence the gut microbiome, which is an important factor when it comes to the health of our digestive system.

Nevertheless, even though kombucha has probiotics, scientific proof of the drink's positive effect on human digestive health is still rather weak and needs more evidence since most of the research conducted has been performed in labs and on animals. There have been no clinical trials of the effect of kombucha on human gut health conducted yet. Consequently, one cannot use the drink as a remedy for all digestive issues.

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Who Should Avoid Or Limit Kombucha Consumption?

However, some people feel better from the use of kombucha, especially when it comes to bloating and bowel regularity. The positive effect could be caused by probiotics contained in the drink, which may support beneficial microflora in the digestive system. For a healthy person, moderate consumption of commercial kombucha can be a good addition to his/her regular diet.

On the other hand, it is vital to remember that not all people may benefit from drinking kombucha. Since the drink is both acidic and carbonated, it may trigger symptoms of acid reflux, gastritis, or IBS in certain people. Home-made kombucha may have the potential for contamination, and, hence, consumption of large amounts of the drink can lead to bloating and overconsumption of sugar.

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Digestive Health Depends On More Than Just Kombucha

For people who want to optimize their digestive health, however, kombucha alone is merely a drop in the bucket. A diet high in fibre, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fermented products such as curd and kefir, proper fluid intake, exercise, and enough sleep all carry more scientific evidence behind them for improving digestive health.

Thus, in sum, there are some benefits associated with kombucha's impact on digestion, but it should be recognized that this drink does not work wonders either. If taken in moderate quantities within an otherwise healthy regimen, kombucha might help with digestive health issues.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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