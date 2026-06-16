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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar
The team behind the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reunited on Monday evening to celebrate 25 years of the iconic movie. Lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel joined a special gathering.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Gadar team comes together for film’s Silver Jubilee celebration.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Kiran Rao Glam Up at Aamir's Silver Jubilee Event
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar
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7 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Kiran Rao Glam Up at Aamir's Silver Jubilee Event