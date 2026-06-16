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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar

The team behind the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reunited on Monday evening to celebrate 25 years of the iconic movie. Lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel joined a special gathering.

Reported By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
The team behind the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reunited on Monday evening to celebrate 25 years of the iconic movie. Lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel joined a special gathering.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Gadar team comes together for film’s Silver Jubilee celebration.

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The team behind the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reunited on Monday evening to celebrate 25 years of the iconic movie.
The team behind the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha reunited on Monday evening to celebrate 25 years of the iconic movie.
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Ameesha Patel attended the 25-year celebration in a shimmering lehenga, adding a touch of elegance and glamour to the special evening.
Ameesha Patel attended the 25-year celebration in a shimmering lehenga, adding a touch of elegance and glamour to the special evening.
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Sharma Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Gadar Ek Prem Katha Gadar Anniversary

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