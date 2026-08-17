Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Co-sleeping with dogs brings comfort and potential health benefits.

However, risks include allergies, germs, and disturbed sleep.

Individual health, hygiene, and dog's comfort dictate arrangements.

Sharing a bed with a dog can feel comforting, especially for people who enjoy having their pet close at night. The warmth and companionship may make bedtime feel less lonely and help some people relax. But co-sleeping is not suitable for every household. Pet hair, dander, allergens and germs can become concerns, while some dogs may also disturb their owner’s sleep. At the same time, close contact with pets may offer emotional comfort and expose people to a wider range of household microbes. Dr Jitesh Kumar Chetiwal, Veterinary Surgeon, explains some of the benefits and risks worth considering before making your dog a permanent bedmate.

Benefits Of Sleeping With Dogs

For some pet owners, having a dog nearby at night can provide a sense of reassurance. This may be particularly helpful for people who live alone or feel uneasy sleeping without company. Dogs trained to provide support can also offer comfort to people dealing with nightmares or distress.

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There can be emotional benefits, too. Spending time with a pet and maintaining physical contact may help reduce feelings of loneliness and anxiety. Interacting with dogs has also been associated with changes in hormones linked to stress and relaxation. For some owners, simply having their pet nearby can make bedtime feel calmer and more secure.

Another possible benefit is exposure to a wider variety of household microorganisms. Dogs can influence the mix of bacteria found around the home, and regular contact with pets may contribute to greater microbial exposure. This may be particularly relevant during childhood, when the immune system is still developing. However, this does not mean that sleeping with a pet is necessary for a healthy immune system.

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Health Risks To Keep In Mind

Allergies are one of the biggest reasons some people may need to keep pets away from the bedroom. Dogs can bring dander and other allergens into bedding and mattresses, potentially worsening symptoms during the night. If you regularly wake up with sneezing, congestion, itchy eyes or other allergy symptoms, discussing them with a doctor and considering allergy testing may be useful.

There is also the question of germs. Pets can carry bacteria, viruses and parasites into the home through their fur, paws or contact with outdoor environments. While everyday exposure to microorganisms is not automatically harmful, certain infections can pose a risk, particularly for people who are more vulnerable to illness.

Keeping your dog clean, following recommended veterinary care and maintaining good hygiene can help reduce these risks. Washing bedding regularly and keeping pets away from pillows or under the covers may also help limit direct exposure.

Finding The Right Sleeping Arrangement

There is no single rule that works for every pet owner. A healthy, well-groomed, and regularly vaccinated dog may be able to sleep safely near its owner, but individual circumstances matter. People with allergies or weakened immunity may need to take greater precautions.

If sharing the bed affects your sleep, worsens allergy symptoms, or creates hygiene concerns, giving your dog a separate sleeping area can be a better option. A comfortable pet bed placed close to your own can still allow companionship without requiring you to share the same sleeping surface.

Ultimately, the decision should consider both the owner's health and the dog's comfort. A little distance at bedtime does not mean less affection; it can simply be a practical way to keep both of you comfortable and healthy.