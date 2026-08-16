Sujani embroidery is a traditional craft from Bihar, India, known for its detailed needlework and bright threads. It involves stitching together old fabrics to create textiles featuring distinctive motifs and stories.
Sujani Embroidery: The GI-Tagged Bihar Craft That Preserves Stories Through Stitches
Sujani embroidery is a distinctive textile tradition from Bihar that began with women making quilts from old clothes for newborns.
- Bihar's Sujani embroidery, for newborns, received Geographical Indication tag.
- Craft evolved, depicting stories, beliefs, and everyday experiences.
- Revival empowered women, creating livelihoods and market access.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Sujani embroidery?
Where did Sujani embroidery originate and what does its name mean?
Sujani embroidery is believed to have developed in Bhasura, Bihar, around the 18th century. Its name links to Sanskrit, with 'Su' meaning goodness/ease and 'Jani' relating to birth, reflecting its original connection to newborns.
What was the original purpose of Sujani embroidery?
Sujani embroidery began as a practical tradition where women stitched old saris and dhotis to make quilts for newborns. These simple wraps evolved into embroidered textiles carrying stories and beliefs.
When did Sujani embroidery receive its Geographical Indication (GI) tag?
Sujani embroidery received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2006. This was granted under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.
How has Sujani embroidery evolved and what is its current significance?
Initially for infant quilts, Sujani now adorns bedspreads, wall hangings, and stoles. It provides income for rural women, preserves Bihar's textile heritage, and its revival gained momentum through efforts led by Nirmala Devi.