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English NewsLifestyleSujani Embroidery: The GI-Tagged Bihar Craft That Preserves Stories Through Stitches

Sujani Embroidery: The GI-Tagged Bihar Craft That Preserves Stories Through Stitches

Sujani embroidery is a distinctive textile tradition from Bihar that began with women making quilts from old clothes for newborns.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar's Sujani embroidery, for newborns, received Geographical Indication tag.
  • Craft evolved, depicting stories, beliefs, and everyday experiences.
  • Revival empowered women, creating livelihoods and market access.

Bihar’s Sujani embroidery began as a practical tradition in village homes, where women stitched together old saris and dhotis to make quilts for newborns. Over time, these simple wraps became embroidered textiles carrying stories, beliefs and everyday experiences. The craft is associated with Bhasura village and is practised in several parts of Bihar, including Madhubani. Sujani received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2006 under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. Its detailed needlework, distinctive motifs and use of bright threads have helped preserve an important part of Bihar’s textile heritage while creating livelihood opportunities for rural women.

Sujani Embroidery Origin And Meaning

Sujani is believed to have developed in Bhasura around the 18th century. Women initially made padded coverings for infants by layering and stitching together old cotton clothing. The practice gradually spread to neighbouring villages and developed into a distinctive embroidery tradition.

The name is linked to Sanskrit: “Su” is associated with goodness or ease, while “Jani” relates to birth. This connection reflects the craft’s original association with newborns and maternal care.

ALSO READ | 10 GI-Tagged Indian Jewellery Traditions That Preserve Centuries-Old Craftsmanship

The embroidered surfaces often contain images of the sun, clouds, animals, birds, trees, flowers, and geometric forms. Older pieces commonly feature red and yellow threads. Red is associated with vitality, while yellow has links with the sun and energy. Sacred and mythical figures were also incorporated as protective symbols.

The craft eventually moved beyond infant quilts. Sujani is now found on bedspreads, wall hangings, curtains, stoles and other textile products.

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How Sujani Is Made And Why It Matters

Making a Sujani piece starts with selecting a subject and planning its composition. Artisans may draw motifs directly onto the fabric or use basic stencils. Several layers of cloth are placed together and secured with running stitches.

Chain and back stitches are then used to outline figures, borders, and other details. Experienced artisans build up the design through careful stitching, creating texture and variation across the surface. The final stage involves trimming loose threads and finishing the edges.

For generations, this work was largely done inside village households. Its revival gained momentum in 1988 through efforts led by Nirmala Devi, who was associated with Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti. Training programmes and community-based initiatives helped women relearn and continue the technique.

Sujani is now an important source of income for women in more than 20 villages around Bhasura and Madhubani. Organised groups have helped artisans reach exhibitions and urban markets, giving them greater control over selling their work and earning from their skills.

Sujani’s Cultural Legacy

Sujani remains closely connected to the experiences of the women who made it. Its layered construction reflects the practice of transforming old household fabric into something useful, while its embroidered imagery records beliefs, family life and social concerns.

The craft’s GI recognition has further established its association with Bihar. At the same time, its continued practice depends on artisans passing stitching techniques and design knowledge to younger generations.

From a handmade baby wrap to a textile displayed in markets and exhibitions, Sujani has travelled a long way without losing its connection to Bihar’s rural communities.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sujani embroidery?

Sujani embroidery is a traditional craft from Bihar, India, known for its detailed needlework and bright threads. It involves stitching together old fabrics to create textiles featuring distinctive motifs and stories.

Where did Sujani embroidery originate and what does its name mean?

Sujani embroidery is believed to have developed in Bhasura, Bihar, around the 18th century. Its name links to Sanskrit, with 'Su' meaning goodness/ease and 'Jani' relating to birth, reflecting its original connection to newborns.

What was the original purpose of Sujani embroidery?

Sujani embroidery began as a practical tradition where women stitched old saris and dhotis to make quilts for newborns. These simple wraps evolved into embroidered textiles carrying stories and beliefs.

When did Sujani embroidery receive its Geographical Indication (GI) tag?

Sujani embroidery received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2006. This was granted under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

How has Sujani embroidery evolved and what is its current significance?

Initially for infant quilts, Sujani now adorns bedspreads, wall hangings, and stoles. It provides income for rural women, preserves Bihar's textile heritage, and its revival gained momentum through efforts led by Nirmala Devi.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sujani Embroidery Sujani Embroidery Bihar Sujini Embroidery Bihar Handicrafts GI Tagged Crafts GI Tagged Embroidery Bhasura Sujani Madhubani Sujani
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