Indian jewellery designs reflect their place of creation, communities, and generational techniques. Many forms also have Geographical Indication (GI) recognition, linking them to their origins.
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10 GI-Tagged Indian Jewellery Traditions That Preserve Centuries-Old Craftsmanship
From Tarakasi and Thewa to Gulabi Meenakari and Akhomiya Gohona, India’s GI-tagged jewellery traditions showcase centuries of regional craftsmanship.
- Indian jewellery reflects diverse regional crafts and ancient techniques.
- Many traditional forms now hold Geographical Indication recognition.
- Crafts include intricate filigree, enamel, fusion, and tribal metalwork.
- Skilled artisans continue preserving these unique, culturally significant designs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes Indian jewellery distinct?
What is Tarakasi jewellery?
Tarakasi is Odisha's famous silver filigree, involving shaping fine silver wires into intricate patterns. This craft, with an 800-year history, often features floral and cultural motifs.
How is Thewa jewellery made?
Thewa jewellery, from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, is crafted by fusing an intricately worked gold sheet onto coloured glass. Designs often depict royal life, nature, hunting, or folklore.
What is Gulabi Meenakari?
Gulabi Meenakari is a Varanasi technique known for its distinctive pink enamel. It is applied to gold and silver, featuring floral and animal-inspired patterns on various ornaments.
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