Why This Kerala Village Has Hundreds Of Twins And Still Baffles Scientists

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Scientists investigate reasons for phenomenon; cause remains unconfirmed.

Local association supports twin families and assists ongoing research.

At first sight, Kodinhi looks like any peaceful village tucked away in Kerala’s Malappuram district. However, spend a little time here and something unusual becomes impossible to miss; twins seem to be everywhere. Children walk to school in matching pairs, families proudly introduce identical siblings, and new twin births continue every year. Known widely as India’s “Twin Town”, Kodinhi has attracted global attention for decades because of its unusually high number of twins. What makes the village even more fascinating is that researchers still cannot fully explain why this phenomenon continues.

Kodinhi Twin Village

Kodinhi has earned a unique identity because of its unusually high number of twin births. In a village of nearly 2,000 families, hundreds of twin pairs have been recorded. The twin birth rate here is significantly higher than the national average, making the settlement one of India’s most unusual demographic stories.

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Flipkart Ad Campaign

Kodinhi recently returned to public attention after a popular advertising campaign by Flipkart used the village’s twin identity as its central idea. The campaign creatively imagined a world where everything comes in pairs, linking the village’s reality to promotional offers. Social media users praised the humour and originality of the concept.

Twin Birth Mystery

Despite research by experts from India and abroad, the exact reason behind Kodinhi’s high twinning rate remains unclear. Scientists have examined several possibilities, including environmental factors, genetics, and food habits, but no single explanation has been confirmed. Researchers remain especially curious about women from Kodinhi who continue to give birth to twins even after moving elsewhere following marriage. This pattern has strengthened theories around hereditary or biological factors, though no specific genetic link has yet been proven.

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For many residents, twins are viewed as a blessing and part of the village’s identity. Alongside scientific interest, local beliefs continue to shape how people understand the phenomenon. In 2008, residents formed the Twins and Kins Association (TAKA) to support families, maintain records, and assist ongoing research.

Kodinhi continues to puzzle researchers while fascinating visitors and internet users alike. In a country where twin births are relatively uncommon, this small Kerala village remains one of India’s most remarkable real-life mysteries.