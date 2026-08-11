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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionMahashivratri 2026: Haridwar Drowns In Devotion As Massive Crowds Throng Ganga Ghats

Mahashivratri 2026: Haridwar Drowns In Devotion As Massive Crowds Throng Ganga Ghats

Haridwar witnessed a massive rush of devotees during Mahashivratri, with thousands gathering along the Ganga ghats. Pilgrims took holy dips, visited temples, and moved through bridges and pathways.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Haridwar witnessed a massive rush of devotees during Mahashivratri, with thousands gathering along the Ganga ghats. Pilgrims took holy dips, visited temples, and moved through bridges and pathways.

Haridwar on Mahashivratri: powerful photos show sea of devotees at Ganga Ghats.

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Massive rush associated with Shivratri in Haridwar, with roads packed with vehicles and devotees travelling towards the city’s major pilgrimage areas.
Massive rush associated with Shivratri in Haridwar, with roads packed with vehicles and devotees travelling towards the city’s major pilgrimage areas.
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Hundreds of pilgrims are visible gathered along the riverbank and entering the Ganga for a holy dip, reflecting the scale of the religious congregation in Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri.
Hundreds of pilgrims are visible gathered along the riverbank and entering the Ganga for a holy dip, reflecting the scale of the religious congregation in Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri.
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The ghats on both sides of the Ganga are densely packed with devotees, showing the large number of people visiting Haridwar for religious observances on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri 2026.
The ghats on both sides of the Ganga are densely packed with devotees, showing the large number of people visiting Haridwar for religious observances on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri 2026.
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Sawan Shivratri 2026: Kanwariyas throng Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip.
Sawan Shivratri 2026: Kanwariyas throng Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip.
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Devotees gather in large numbers at Haridwar’s Ganga ghats during the Mahashivratri rush, with pilgrims taking holy dips, visiting temples and crowding the bridges and surrounding areas.
Devotees gather in large numbers at Haridwar’s Ganga ghats during the Mahashivratri rush, with pilgrims taking holy dips, visiting temples and crowding the bridges and surrounding areas.
Published at : 11 Aug 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganga Ghats Ganga Snan Shiva Devotees Haridwar Crowd Haridwar Mahashivratri Shivratri Rush Mahashivratri Devotees Haridwar Pilgrimage

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