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Mahashivratri 2026: Haridwar Drowns In Devotion As Massive Crowds Throng Ganga Ghats
Haridwar witnessed a massive rush of devotees during Mahashivratri, with thousands gathering along the Ganga ghats. Pilgrims took holy dips, visited temples, and moved through bridges and pathways.
Haridwar on Mahashivratri: powerful photos show sea of devotees at Ganga Ghats.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
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