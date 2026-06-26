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How Europeans Are Coping With The Relentless 45°C Heatwave
As Europe battles a brutal 45°C heatwave, people are finding unusual ways to cope—using umbrellas, handheld fans, cooling centres, and even water-sprayed streets.
Europe swelters under scorching 45°C heatwave.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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