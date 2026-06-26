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English NewsPhoto GalleryLifestyleHow Europeans Are Coping With The Relentless 45°C Heatwave

How Europeans Are Coping With The Relentless 45°C Heatwave

As Europe battles a brutal 45°C heatwave, people are finding unusual ways to cope—using umbrellas, handheld fans, cooling centres, and even water-sprayed streets.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
As Europe battles a brutal 45°C heatwave, people are finding unusual ways to cope—using umbrellas, handheld fans, cooling centres, and even water-sprayed streets.

Europe swelters under scorching 45°C heatwave.

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Cities are witnessing crowded beaches, fountains, and public pools as people search for quick relief.
Cities are witnessing crowded beaches, fountains, and public pools as people search for quick relief.
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Workers are hosing down roads across parts of Europe to cool overheated surfaces during the 45°C heatwave.
Workers are hosing down roads across parts of Europe to cool overheated surfaces during the 45°C heatwave.
Published at : 26 Jun 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Climate Change India Summer Humidity Global Warming Europe Heatwave Rising Temperatures Air Conditioning 45 Degree Weather

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