Shahid Kapoor Mobbed By Fans During O Romeo Song Launch, Forced To Step Off Stage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







What was meant to be a celebratory moment for Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri took an unexpected turn when fan enthusiasm spiralled into chaos at a promotional event in Mumbai. During the launch of Paan Ki Dukaan, a song from their upcoming film O Romeo, the actor found himself surrounded by fans on stage, prompting a brief but tense disruption.

ALSO READ: Palash Muchhal Back In Headlines After Smriti Mandhana’s Mother’s Meme Goes Viral

Fan Frenzy Disrupts Song Launch Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Tiwari (@bollywoodhelpline)

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were in Mumbai on Friday to promote O Romeo, where the makers unveiled the film’s new track Paan Ki Dukaan. The event, attended by media professionals and fans alike, was progressing smoothly until Shahid invited a few audience members on stage to dance with him.

Moments later, the situation escalated as several fans rushed onto the stage without invitation, crowding around the actor. The sudden surge made it difficult to manage the space, forcing Shahid to step off the stage temporarily while security personnel intervened to regain control.

Multiple videos capturing the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing the crowd overwhelming the stage before being ushered back by event staff.

Shahid Returns After Situation Is Brought Under Control

Once order was restored, Shahid returned to the stage and continued with the event as planned. He resumed dancing, drawing loud cheers from the audience. Towards the conclusion, the actor acknowledged the overwhelming support from fans and said, “Thank you guys. You have been amazing.”

The event wrapped up without further disruptions, though the incident once again highlighted growing concerns around crowd control at celebrity appearances.

About The Film O Romeo

(Image Source: Twitter/@ViralGirl_X)

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the theatrical release of O Romeo, which also features Triptii Dimri alongside Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 13, 2026.