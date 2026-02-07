Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor Mobbed By Fans During O Romeo Song Launch, Forced To Step Off Stage

Shahid Kapoor Mobbed By Fans During O Romeo Song Launch, Forced To Step Off Stage

Shahid Kapoor was briefly forced to exit the stage after fans rushed towards him during the O Romeo song launch event in Mumbai. Order was restored soon after.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

What was meant to be a celebratory moment for Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri took an unexpected turn when fan enthusiasm spiralled into chaos at a promotional event in Mumbai. During the launch of Paan Ki Dukaan, a song from their upcoming film O Romeo, the actor found himself surrounded by fans on stage, prompting a brief but tense disruption.

ALSO READ: Palash Muchhal Back In Headlines After Smriti Mandhana’s Mother’s Meme Goes Viral

Fan Frenzy Disrupts Song Launch Event

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Tiwari (@bollywoodhelpline)

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were in Mumbai on Friday to promote O Romeo, where the makers unveiled the film’s new track Paan Ki Dukaan. The event, attended by media professionals and fans alike, was progressing smoothly until Shahid invited a few audience members on stage to dance with him.

Moments later, the situation escalated as several fans rushed onto the stage without invitation, crowding around the actor. The sudden surge made it difficult to manage the space, forcing Shahid to step off the stage temporarily while security personnel intervened to regain control.

Multiple videos capturing the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing the crowd overwhelming the stage before being ushered back by event staff.

Shahid Returns After Situation Is Brought Under Control

Once order was restored, Shahid returned to the stage and continued with the event as planned. He resumed dancing, drawing loud cheers from the audience. Towards the conclusion, the actor acknowledged the overwhelming support from fans and said, “Thank you guys. You have been amazing.”

The event wrapped up without further disruptions, though the incident once again highlighted growing concerns around crowd control at celebrity appearances.

About The Film O Romeo

(Image Source: Twitter/@ViralGirl_X)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ViralGirl_X)

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the theatrical release of O Romeo, which also features Triptii Dimri alongside Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 13, 2026.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the promotional event for the song 'Paan Ki Dukaan'?

During the song launch event for 'Paan Ki Dukaan', an excessive number of fans rushed onto the stage, causing a brief disruption and chaos.

Who was present at the 'Paan Ki Dukaan' song launch event?

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were present at the event in Mumbai to launch the song 'Paan Ki Dukaan' from their upcoming film 'O Romeo'.

How did Shahid Kapoor react to the fan frenzy on stage?

Shahid Kapoor temporarily stepped off the stage while security managed the situation. He later returned and continued the event.

What is the film 'O Romeo' about and when will it be released?

'O Romeo' is an action thriller written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, based on Hussain Zaidi's book. It is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Shahid Kapoor O’Romeo O Romeo Paan Ki Dukaan Song Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
India
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Pothole Death Case: Minister Ashish Sood visits accident site, orders strict action
Pappu Yadav Arrested: Supporters clash with police, allege political conspiracy
Political Row: Congress targets Modi government over India–US trade deal
Breaking News: India–US interim trade framework clears major concerns
MAJOR RELIEF: India–US Interim Trade Deal Clears All Doubts, Farmers’ Interests Fully Protected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget