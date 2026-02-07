Palash Muchhal Back In Headlines After Smriti Mandhana’s Mother’s Meme Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Smriti Mandhana’s bat did the talking on the field, but it was her mother’s unexpected social media move that set the internet buzzing off it. Days after Mandhana guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to yet another Women’s Premier League title, a meme reposted by her mother sparked laughter, surprise, and a wave of viral reactions online.

The moment stood out not just for its humour, but also for its timing, coming months after a turbulent phase in Mandhana’s personal life and immediately following one of the most dominant performances of her career.

A Championship Win Marked By Resilience

Earlier this week, Smriti Mandhana led RCB Women to their second consecutive WPL crown, steering her team to a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final. Her knock of 87 off just 41 deliveries earned her the Player of the Match award and underlined her importance to the side.

What made the performance even more remarkable was the revelation that Mandhana had been battling a 103-degree fever the night before the final. Despite the physical setback, she delivered under pressure, ensuring RCB’s continued dominance in the league.

The Meme Repost That Caught Everyone’s Eye

A day after the final, a meme page shared a post referencing Mandhana’s aggressive stroke play, joking that she appeared to be seeing her former partner Palash Muchhal in the bowlers she was taking apart. The post quickly gained traction, but what truly amplified its reach was Smita Mandhana’s decision to repost it from her own Instagram account.

The move was spotted almost instantly, triggering widespread reactions across social media platforms and turning the repost into a talking point of its own.

Internet Reacts To ‘Savage Aunty’ Moment

Social media users were quick to respond, with reactions ranging from disbelief to admiration. One user wrote, “Smriti's mother reposted the post cooking Palash,” while another commented, “I am in awe of savage aunty. She cooked with this.” A third reaction simply read, “WTH, Smriti’s mom reposted this.”

As screenshots of the repost circulated widely, speculation followed over whether the share was intentional or accidental. By Saturday morning, the repost had been removed, but not before it had firmly cemented its place in the internet’s collective memory.

A Look Back At Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal

Mandhana and Muchhal, a well-known singer and composer in the Hindi music industry, were set to marry last year in Sangli, Mandhana’s hometown. Pre-wedding ceremonies had already begun when the wedding was abruptly called off just hours before the scheduled ceremony.

Reports at the time suggested that Mandhana’s teammates had discovered Muchhal cheating, though neither party ever publicly addressed the reasons behind the separation. Recently, Muchhal announced his debut as a director, with a new project featuring actor Shreyas Talpade.