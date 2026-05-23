The film Jana Nayagan is still awaiting certification from the CBFC. It missed its Pongal release and has been with the revising committee.
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Still Awaiting CBFC Clearance Five Months After Delay, Producer Confirms
Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan remains stuck awaiting CBFC certification five months after its delay. Producer Venkat K Narayana shares a fresh update on the film’s release plans.
- Vijay's
- Producer confirms certification delay, promising announcement after approval.
- Filmmaker expresses joy over Vijay's
- Film stalled due to complaint, facing legal hurdles and leak.
The uncertainty surrounding Vijay's film Jana Nayagan contiues to grow. Nearly five months after the movie missed its intended Pongal release, the film is yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The prolonged delay has kept fans waiting, even as several major developments unfolded around the project in recent months.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film has remained in limbo since it was reportedly moved to the revising committee shortly before its planned January release.
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Producer Confirms Film Is Yet To Receive Certification
Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions addressed the media briefly on Friday evening after visiting a temple. Although he avoided going into detail initially, he confirmed that the certification process is still incomplete.
“This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings,” said the producer.
When reporters pushed for more clarity regarding the release timeline, Venkat maintained that the announcement would only come once the censor certificate is secured.
“Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world.”
Producer Reacts To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
During the interaction, Venkat also spoke about Vijay’s political rise and linked it to the film’s title. Expressing his happiness, he said the actor had truly become a “people’s leader”.
“I came here for darshan and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That’s why I came for darshan.”
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What Led To The Delay?
Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 during the Pongal festive season. However, the release was halted at the last minute after a member of the examining committee reportedly filed a complaint, leading to the film being referred to the revising committee.
Despite legal efforts, the makers did not receive relief from the courts.
The film, directed by H Vinoth and backed by Venkat K Narayana, also features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Adding to the controversy, an HD print of the film was leaked online earlier this year while the certification process remained pending.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of Vijay's film Jana Nayagan?
When will the release date of Jana Nayagan be announced?
The release date will be announced well in advance once the film secures its censor certificate. The producers plan a grand worldwide release.
Why was Jana Nayagan's release delayed?
The release was halted at the last minute before Pongal due to a complaint filed by an examining committee member, leading to the film being sent to the revising committee.
Has the producer commented on Vijay's political role?
Yes, the producer expressed happiness about Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, stating he has truly become 'Jana Nayagan' (people's leader).