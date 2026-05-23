Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Still Awaiting CBFC Clearance Five Months After Delay, Producer Confirms

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Producer confirms certification delay, promising announcement after approval.

Filmmaker expresses joy over Vijay's

Film stalled due to complaint, facing legal hurdles and leak.

The uncertainty surrounding Vijay's film Jana Nayagan contiues to grow. Nearly five months after the movie missed its intended Pongal release, the film is yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The prolonged delay has kept fans waiting, even as several major developments unfolded around the project in recent months.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film has remained in limbo since it was reportedly moved to the revising committee shortly before its planned January release.

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Producer Confirms Film Is Yet To Receive Certification

Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions addressed the media briefly on Friday evening after visiting a temple. Although he avoided going into detail initially, he confirmed that the certification process is still incomplete.

“This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings,” said the producer.

When reporters pushed for more clarity regarding the release timeline, Venkat maintained that the announcement would only come once the censor certificate is secured.

“Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world.”

Producer Reacts To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

During the interaction, Venkat also spoke about Vijay’s political rise and linked it to the film’s title. Expressing his happiness, he said the actor had truly become a “people’s leader”.

“I came here for darshan and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That’s why I came for darshan.”

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What Led To The Delay?

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 during the Pongal festive season. However, the release was halted at the last minute after a member of the examining committee reportedly filed a complaint, leading to the film being referred to the revising committee.

Despite legal efforts, the makers did not receive relief from the courts.

The film, directed by H Vinoth and backed by Venkat K Narayana, also features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Adding to the controversy, an HD print of the film was leaked online earlier this year while the certification process remained pending.