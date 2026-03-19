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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesFrom Preity Zinta To Arjun Rampal: Bollywood Stars Light Up 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening

From Preity Zinta To Arjun Rampal: Bollywood Stars Light Up 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening

Bollywood celebs including Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the star-studded Dhurandhar 2 screening in Mumbai.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Bollywood celebs including Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the star-studded Dhurandhar 2 screening in Mumbai.

B-Town Celebs Spotted At Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Mumbai

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Parineeti Chopra looked radiant in a sleek black jumpsuit as she attended the Dhurandhar 2 screening. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Parineeti Chopra looked radiant in a sleek black jumpsuit as she attended the Dhurandhar 2 screening. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
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Arjun Rampal arrived at Excel Entertainment with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, making a striking couple appearance. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Arjun Rampal arrived at Excel Entertainment with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, making a striking couple appearance. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Bollywood News Bollywood Celebrities Dhurandhar 2 Screening Mumbai Movie Screening Celebrity Spotting

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