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From Preity Zinta To Arjun Rampal: Bollywood Stars Light Up 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening
Bollywood celebs including Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the star-studded Dhurandhar 2 screening in Mumbai.
B-Town Celebs Spotted At Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Mumbai
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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