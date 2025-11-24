Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainment8 Iconic Dharmendra Films That Defined His Legendary Bollywood Journey

8 Iconic Dharmendra Films That Defined His Legendary Bollywood Journey

Remembering Dharmendra through his timeless films, a heartfelt tribute to the legend whose charisma, charm, and power lit up Hindi cinema for decades.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
1. Sholay: Dharmendra’s portrayal of Veeru in Sholay remains one of the most iconic roles in Indian cinema. With his unmatched charm, humour, and camaraderie with Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai, Dharmendra brought infectious energy to the cult classic. His famous dialogues, comic timing, and chemistry with Hema Malini’s Basanti made the character unforgettable. His effortless mix of emotion and humour turned Veeru into one of Hindi cinema’s most loved characters, still quoted and celebrated decades later. (Image Source: Pinterest/Praj1111)
2. Phool Aur Patthar: This was the film that transformed Dharmendra’s image from a romantic actor to Bollywood’s rugged leading man. Playing Shaka, a hardened criminal who slowly reveals a tender, humane side, Dharmendra showcased remarkable depth. His ability to shift between aggression and vulnerability earned him widespread acclaim and his first major Filmfare nomination. His raw intensity and moral transformation in the movie resonated deeply with audiences, establishing him as the original “He-Man of Bollywood.” With Phool Aur Patthar, Dharmendra didn’t just act, he defined a new kind of Indian hero: strong yet sensitive, fearless yet full of heart. (Image Source: Pinterest/tariqmasaud)
3. Chupke Chupke: In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s timeless comedy Chupke Chupke, Dharmendra proved that his acting prowess extended far beyond action and romance. As Professor Parimal Tripathi, he delivered a masterclass in comic timing and subtle humour. His chemistry with Sharmila Tagore was effortless, while his exchanges with Amitabh Bachchan and Om Prakash provided some of Bollywood’s most memorable comic moments. What stood out was Dharmendra’s ability to make even the simplest lines sparkle with wit and charm. (Image Source: Pinterest/tariqmasaud)
4. Anupama: In Anupama, Dharmendra shed his tough exterior to portray the gentle and introspective writer, Ashok. This romantic drama directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee brought out Dharmendra’s sensitive, poetic side. With restrained dialogue delivery and expressive eyes, Dharmendra conveyed empathy and patience with remarkable grace. He wasn’t the conventional hero here, no grand gestures or loud declarations, just quiet understanding and emotional depth. His nuanced performance in Anupama established him as one of the finest actors of his generation, capable of expressing love and compassion with simplicity. The film remains a shining example of how Dharmendra could balance strength with softness effortlessly. (Image Source: Pinterest/tariqmasaud)
5. Yaadon Ki Baaraat: In Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharmendra played the eldest of three brothers separated in childhood, bringing an intense emotional core to this masala entertainer. His character, Shankar, was driven by pain, duty, and the hope of reuniting his family. His deep voice, rugged charm, and heartfelt performance elevated the film from a typical revenge drama to a cult classic. Songs like Yaadon Ki Baaraat Nikli Hai Aaj became timeless, largely because Dharmendra infused the story with sincerity and nostalgia. (Image Source: Pinterest/tstadtman)
6. Seeta Aur Geeta: Seeta Aur Geeta paired Dharmendra with Hema Malini in one of Bollywood’s most entertaining double-role films. Playing Ravi, a cheerful and brave man who falls for the spirited Geeta, Dharmendra’s effortless charm and lively energy stole the show. His chemistry with Hema Malini was electric, making audiences adore their on-screen magic. His dialogues, playful mannerisms, and endearing heroism made Ravi an audience favourite. What made the role unforgettable was how naturally Dharmendra blended comedy and masculinity. Seeta Aur Geeta remains a delightful watch, and Dharmendra’s spirited performance is a big reason why it continues to win hearts even today. (Image Source: Pinterest/wwwarbabfatma)
7. Satyakam: In Satyakam, Dharmendra delivered arguably the finest performance of his career. Playing Satyapriya Acharya, an idealistic engineer struggling to live by his moral values in a corrupt world, he offered a raw, emotional, and unforgettable portrayal of integrity and disillusionment. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film demanded subtlety and emotional restraint. His chemistry with Sharmila Tagore added layers of realism and vulnerability to the story. Even decades later, Satyakam stands as a testament to Dharmendra’s depth as an actor and his ability to carry profound social themes with sincerity. (Image Source: Pinterest/Novelty12345)
8. Dream Girl: Dream Girl was a celebration of Bollywood glamour, romance, and Dharmendra’s effortless screen charisma. Playing the charming Anupam Verma opposite Hema Malini, Dharmendra brought warmth, humour, and a hint of mystery to his role. Their chemistry was magnetic, making Dream Girl one of the most loved romantic films of the era. The film’s title track, Dream Girl, became synonymous with Hema Malini, but Dharmendra’s captivating performance made it equally memorable for his fans. His charm, confidence, and impeccable comic timing made Dream Girl a true Bollywood classic. (Image Source: Pinterest/deep060761)
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Dharmendra Dharmendra News He-Man Of Bollywood

