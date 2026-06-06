CINTAA Prez Poonam Dhillon Says Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Dispute 'Resolved Positively'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CINTAA president confirms Don 3 dispute resolving peacefully.

Poonam Dhillon supports Ranveer; actors choose their work freely.

Ranveer and Farhan maintain strong bond; no personal fallout.

Parties were already resolving matter, CINTAA intervention unnecessary.

The dispute linked to Don 3 and involving Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and producers at Excel Entertainment appears to be heading towards a peaceful conclusion. As discussions around the matter continued to dominate industry conversations, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) President Poonam Dhillon has expressed relief that the situation is being resolved through dialogue rather than prolonged conflict.

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Poonam Dhilon Stands By Ranveer Singh

Recent developments suggest that conversations between the concerned parties have helped ease tensions, with industry bodies indicating that the matter is being addressed internally.

Speaking to Variety India, Dhillon reiterated CINTAA's support for the actor.

"We support Ranveer as he is a member of CINTAA."

Addressing reports surrounding Singh's alleged exit from the project, she implied that actors have the freedom to make professional choices.

She said, "As an actor, he has the right to select his work and it is between him and the producer how they handle the matter. He's responsible and committed to his work, and we have seen his body of work."

Dhillon Says Ranveer And Farhan Share A Strong Bond

Amid speculation surrounding the disagreement, Dhillon dismissed suggestions of any personal fallout between the two industry figures.

She talked about how both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar continue to share a warm professional relationship and stressed that support extended by CINTAA applies to all actors involved.

"Farhan Akhtar is also an actor. So our support is for him as well. We wouldn't want any of our actors to face such issues. Problems can always be resolved."

Conversation With Ranveer Singh's Father

Dhillon also revealed that she remained in contact with Ranveer Singh's family while the issue was unfolding. According to her, discussions helped provide clarity on the situation and reinforced the view that efforts were already underway to settle the matter.

She said, “I spoke to Ranveer’s father at length, and we have been corresponding on WhatsApp. He thanked me for our support. We spoke to understand the situation better. He told me they had been in touch with Excel Entertainment and spoke about how close he is to Farhan and the entire Excel team. There is no animosity from his side. They were unhappy with the way FWICE handled the matter. I asked whether CINTAA could be of any help, but he said, ‘We didn’t involve you because we didn’t want to trouble you, and we’re already in the process of sorting it out.’ Technically, he didn’t need our intervention. I’m glad the matter has been resolved positively.”

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CINTAA Intervention Was Ultimately Unnecessary

According to Dhillon, the actor and the production house had already begun working towards a mutually acceptable solution, making formal intervention from CINTAA unnecessary.

She reiterated that she was pleased to see the issue progressing towards a constructive outcome.

Poonam said, "Technically, he didn't need our intervention. I'm glad the matter has been resolved in a positive manner."