Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film Peddi, released on June 5, has been facing a lot of backlash.

Director Buchi Babu Sana apologised for the audience's discomfort.

Sana committed to making changes to the controversial scenes.

Criticism stemmed from objectifying shots and non-consensual acts.

Peddi may have arrived with high expectations, but the conversation surrounding the film has taken an unexpected turn. Rather than focusing on its sports-drama narrative, viewers have zeroed in on the depiction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, sparking a wider discussion about representation and consent in cinema. Responding to the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana has now issued an apology and pledged to address the concerns raised by audiences.

ALSO READ: 'Janhvi Kapoor Deserved A Character': Internet Accuses Peddi Makers Of 'Objectifying' Actor, Calls Scenes 'Disgusting'

Buchi Babu Sana Responds To Audience Criticism

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

Amid the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana shared a statement on social media, acknowledging the concerns raised by viewers and confirming that the feedback had been taken seriously.

He wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologising."

Buchi Babu Sana also confirmed that changes would be made to the scenes at the centre of the debate after the team evaluated audience reactions.

He said, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities. Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."

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What Triggered The Peddi Controversy?

The director's response comes after widespread discussion surrounding the film’s romantic subplot.

Much of the backlash centres on the introduction and treatment of Achiyyamma, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Critics have pointed to a sequence in which the character is initially presented through extended shots focused on her body while withholding her face from view.

The scrutiny intensified over subsequent scenes in the romance track. Viewers highlighted moments where the protagonist tells his friends that he intends to touch Achiyyamma without her consent before later acting on that intention. The storyline also includes a sequence in which, after being slapped by her, he frames his actions as an expression of love. The romantic arc eventually concludes with Achiyyamma kissing him, a resolution that has drawn significant criticism online.