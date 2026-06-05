The Pyramid Scheme Review | TVF Drama Exposes Maths Behind ‘Making Liars Millionaires’ MLM Schemes

You’ve probably come across the viral “Jyoti from Ballabhgarh” reels on social media, where people dressed in suits are seen loudly proclaiming, “I will become a diamond.” This reflects a larger pattern of fraud that has trapped countless individuals through MLM, or multi-level marketing schemes. In such setups, people are encouraged to recruit others into the network, who in turn bring in more participants. Gradually, large sums of money are collected from new members, and those at the bottom are left at a loss, and in many cases, the company eventually disappears. Many people have been victims of such schemes. Now, for the first time, a web series has been made on this subject. Once again, TVF has developed content based on a theme that feels closely connected to real-life experiences.

Series Shows Illusion Of Quick Wealth

The Pyramid Scheme follows characters like Goldy Chauhan, played by Parmeet Sethi, and Manoj Srivastava, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey, along with several others who dream of improving their financial situation but find themselves trapped in a cycle of false promises and financial manipulation.

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At its core, The Pyramid Scheme explores the psychological lure of easy money. The characters are repeatedly shown visions of a luxurious lifestyle, where minimal effort is portrayed as the path to extravagant success. From dreams of owning expensive vehicles to promises of private jets within months, the show critiques how such fantasies are used to attract vulnerable individuals.

The series carefully demonstrates how recruitment tactics work, where each participant is pressured to bring in more people to sustain the system. As the layers expand, the financial burden increases for those at the bottom, but those at higher levels benefit disproportionately.

Performances Strengthen Narrative

The performances form a major highlight of the series. Parmeet Sethi delivers a convincing portrayal of a man caught between ambition and reality. Ranvir Shorey stands out with a strong and controlled performance that adds depth to the storyline.

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Supporting cast members, including Aalfiya Jafri and veteran actors such as Anjan Srivastav, also contribute effectively, making the narrative feel grounded and relatable. The cast ensures that each layer of the pyramid structure feels authentic and connected.

Writing And Direction

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series continues his reputation for producing relatable, slice-of-life storytelling. The writing, credited to Akshendra Mishra, presents a strong concept, though some pacing issues make the series feel slightly stretched across seven episodes.

Directed by Aashish R Shukla, the show maintains a realistic tone and effectively captures the struggles of common people. The narrative occasionally slows down, but it regains momentum by focusing on the emotional and social consequences of financial deception.

Verdict

The Pyramid Scheme stands out as a thought-provoking drama that blends entertainment with social commentary, making it a compelling watch for viewers interested in stories rooted in real-world financial scams.