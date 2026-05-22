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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘When You Need Pocket Money…’: Arya Babbar Makes Explosive Allegations Against Prateik, Says He Used Raj Babbar

‘When You Need Pocket Money…’: Arya Babbar Makes Explosive Allegations Against Prateik, Says He Used Raj Babbar

Arya Babbar speaks about Prateik’s strained bond with Raj Babbar, alleging he sought financial support while distancing himself publicly from the family.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 May 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arya Babbar criticized half-brother Prateik's strained relationship with father Raj.
  • Prateik reportedly married without Raj's family attendance, continuing financial dependence.
  • Arya expressed sadness over Prateik's unwillingness to acknowledge Raj publicly.
  • Raj Babbar's relationship with Smita Patil led to Prateik's birth.

The long-standing tension within the Babbar family has once again come into publix focus and after actor Arya babbar made strong remarks about his half-brother Prateik Smita Patil and his relationship with veteran actor Raj Babbar. The comments arrive months after Prateik’s second wedding, which reportedly took place without Raj Babbar or members of his first family in attendance.

Prateik, who recently changed his name from Prateik Babbar to Prateik Smita Patil, has often spoken about his difficult bond with his father over the years.

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Arya Babbar Speaks About Family Distance

During a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Arya Babbar reflected on how his family had tried to maintain a careful and respectful relationship with Prateik over the years. According to Arya, communication between them stopped entirely after Prateik’s divorce from his first wife.

He claimed that despite publicly distancing himself from Raj Babbar and the Babbar family, Prateik continued to depend on his father financially.

“It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong."

'I Will Be There For Him...'

Arya also described the situation as emotionally painful for the family and spoke about the irony he sees in the current circumstances.

He said, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?"

He further added, “As an elder brother, I will be here for him, but if I am asked if I can embrace and love him the same way, then maybe not."

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Raj Babbar And Smita Patil’s Relationship

Raj Babbar met actor Smita Patil while working on Bheegi Palkein in 1982. At the time, he was already married to theatre personality Nadira Babbar, with whom he had two children, Arya and Juhi Babbar.

Their relationship soon became a major talking point in the industry and faced criticism because Raj Babbar was already married. Despite the public scrutiny and reported opposition from Smita Patil’s family, the couple married in 1983.

Raj Babbar moved in with Smita Patil but never officially divorced Nadira Babbar. In 1986, Smita and Raj welcomed their son, Prateik Smita Patil. Tragedy struck soon after, as Smita Patil died due to complications following childbirth at the age of 31.

Following her death, Raj Babbar eventually returned to Nadira Babbar and reunited with his first family.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent public tension within the Babbar family about?

Tension has resurfaced due to actor Arya Babbar's remarks about his half-brother Prateik and his relationship with their father, Raj Babbar. This follows Prateik's second wedding, reportedly without his father's attendance.

What has Prateik Patil (formerly Babbar) said about his relationship with his father, Raj Babbar?

Prateik has often spoken about a difficult bond with his father. Arya claims Prateik only acknowledges his father when he needs financial or material support.

How did Raj Babbar and Smita Patil meet and what was their relationship like?

Raj Babbar met Smita Patil in 1982 while working on a film. Despite Raj being married to Nadira Babbar, they married in 1983 and had a son, Prateik.

What happened after Smita Patil's death?

Smita Patil tragically passed away due to childbirth complications in 1986. Following her death, Raj Babbar returned to his first wife, Nadira Babbar, and reunited with his initial family.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smita Patil Raj Babbar Arya Babbar ENtertainment News Prateik Smita Patil
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