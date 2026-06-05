Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar pranked Rajpal Yadav with a horse on set.

The horse nibbled Yadav's wig, causing fear and laughter.

Kumar shared the viral video promoting his new film.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has once again proven why he is known for his playful energy on film sets. A behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle has gone viral, showing him pulling off a hilarious prank on co-star Rajpal Yadav. The moment, filled with surprised, laughter, and pure chaos, has already become a fan favourite online.

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Akshay Kumar’s 'Horsepower' Prank Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the now-trending clip, Akshay Kumar can be seen quietly bringing a horse behind Rajpal Yadav while he is engaged in conversation. Completely unaware of what's happening behind him, Rajpal continues talking until the unexpected moment unfolds.

The horse suddenly moves closer, even attempting to nibble at Rajpal Yadav’s wig, leaving him shocked and visibly terrified. The sudden scare quickly turns into laughter, with everyone on set, including Paresh Rawal, bursting into amusement.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote (rephrased): “Had fun showing my ‘horsepower’ to Rajpal. Welcome To The Jungle is wilder than you can imagine. See you in cinemas on 26 June 2026!”

Fans React To The Funny BTS Moment

The video immediately caught fire on social media, with fans praising Akshay’s comic timing and light-hearted nature. One user commented that Akshay remains “Nothing, just Akshay Kumar things,” while another simply wrote that it is “Short time heart attack."

Even industry colleagues joined in on the fun. Actor Vindu Dara Singh reacted to the clip, calling it a “Welcome to the jungle full time pranks on !!!”

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About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is shaping up to be one of the biggest Bollywood ensemble comedies in recent years. The film brings together a massive cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and many more.

Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala along with Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18, the film promises a blend of comedy, action, and chaos on a grand scale.