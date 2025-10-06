Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ahead Of Thamma, Revisit Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Most Powerful Performances; IN PICS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of India’s most versatile actors, who is now all set to make a smashing entry into Bollywood's much-talked-about horror-comedy universe with his upcoming film Thamma.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
As excitement builds around Thamma ahead of its grand Diwali release on October 21, 2025, here is a look back at some of his most powerful and memorable performances over the years.
Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Based on a real-life journalist, his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan added humor, innocence, and relatability to the story. Nawazuddin’s heartfelt performance made Chand Nawab one of the most loved supporting characters in modern Bollywood cinema.
Shiv Gajra in Kick: As the witty antagonist opposite Salman Khan, Nawazuddin proved that villains can be as stylish and magnetic as heroes. His sharp dialogue delivery and quirky screen presence ensured he stood out even in a star-driven entertainer.
Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games: With his menacing presence and unforgettable dialogues in Sacred Games, Gaitonde became a cultural icon. Siddiqui balanced ruthlessness with vulnerability, giving audiences one of the most memorable web series characters of all time.
Raman Raghav in Raman Raghav 2.0: Taking on the role of a psychopathic serial killer in this Anurag Kashyap directorial, Nawazuddin delivered one of his darkest and most chilling performances. His intensity and unpredictability made the character terrifyingly real, earning critical acclaim worldwide.
Shaikh in The Lunchbox: In this subtle, heartfelt film, Nawazuddin played a cheerful co-worker of Irrfan Khan who brought warmth and charm to the narrative. His natural screen presence balanced the melancholic tone of the movie and highlighted his flair for understated roles.
Bal Thackeray in Thackeray: Essaying the role of revered politician Balasaheb Thackeray, Siddiqui brought intensity and authenticity to a highly demanding part. His ability to capture the politician’s persona, mannerisms, and voice made the biopic both impactful and memorable.
Liaq Tungrekar in Badlapur: As a hardened criminal with surprising shades of humanity, Nawazuddin brought a new dimension to the revenge drama. His playful yet menacing energy made Liaq a character you loved to hate yet couldn’t stop empathising with.
Dashrath Manjhi in Manjhi: The Mountain Man: Portraying the real-life ‘Mountain Man,’ Siddiqui carried the film with sheer grit and determination. His performance captured the spirit of perseverance, turning a humble man’s story into an inspiring cinematic journey.
Saadat Hasan Manto in Manto: A layered, emotionally charged portrayal of the celebrated writer, praised for its honesty and depth. Nawazuddin captured Manto’s inner conflicts, struggles, and defiance with remarkable nuance. His performance brought the writer’s world to life, making audiences feel every joy, sorrow, and turmoil of Manto’s journey.(All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
