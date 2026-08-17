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English NewsEntertainment'Awarapan 2' Sees 23% Drop On Day 3, Stays Rs 18.75 Cr Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947'

'Awarapan 2' Sees 23% Drop On Day 3, Stays Rs 18.75 Cr Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947'

Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26 crore on Day 3 despite a 23% drop, collecting Rs 18.75 crore more than Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the Indian box office.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Awarapan 2 significantly leads Batwara 1947 in box office.
  • Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26 crore, declining only 23%.
  • Batwara 1947 earned Rs 7.25 crore, declining 46%.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 are both finding success at the box office, but the gap between the two films has become increasingly clear. Batwara 1947 has trailed Awarapan 2 since release, and the Independence Day weekend has further showed the difference in their collections. While both films recorded a fall on their third day, Emraan Hashmi's film continued to maintain a significant lead, earning Rs 18.75 crore more than its rival.

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Awarapan 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 witnessed a decline in collections compared with Saturday, but its Sunday performance remained strong. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, he film collected a net Rs 26 crore on its third day, marking a 23% drop from the Rs 33.75 crore net collection recorded the previous day.

Across 9,403 shows, Awarapan 2 added Rs 26 crore to its India net total. With this, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 98.10 crore, while its India net collection currently stands at Rs 81.75 crore.

The film also earned Rs 4 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 12 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 110.10 crore.

Batwara 1947 Day 3 Box Office Collection

Although Batwara 1947 continues to remain behind Awarapan 2, Sunny Deol's film is still performing strongly in cinemas. However, its Day 3 fall was considerably steeper.

The film collected a net Rs 7.25 crore on its third day, representing a 46.3% decline from Saturday's Rs 13.50 crore net collection.

Playing across 7,239 shows, Batwara 1947 has so far accumulated Rs 31.61 crore in India gross collections and Rs 26.50 crore in India net collections.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2 crore on Day 3, pushing its total overseas gross collection to Rs 5.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 37.11 crore.

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Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 Maintains A Clear Lead

The third-day figures underline the growing difference between the two releases. Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26 crore in India on Day 3, while Batwara 1947 collected Rs 7.25 crore, giving Emraan Hashmi's film a Rs 18.75 crore advantage for the day.

Both films have experienced a dip after Saturday, but Awarapan 2 has held up considerably better, recording a 23% fall compared with the 46.3% drop registered by Batwara 1947. As the Independence Day weekend collections come into focus, Emraan Hashmi's film remains comfortably ahead in this box-office contest.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Awarapan 2 perform on its third day?

Awarapan 2 collected a net Rs 26 crore on its third day, despite a 23% drop from Saturday. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 81.75 crore.

What was Batwara 1947's box office collection on Day 3?

Batwara 1947 collected a net Rs 7.25 crore on its third day. This marked a significant 46.3% decline from its Saturday collection.

Which film is leading at the box office between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947?

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is maintaining a clear lead over Batwara 1947. On Day 3, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 18.75 crore more than its rival.

What is Awarapan 2's current worldwide gross collection?

Awarapan 2's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 110.10 crore. This figure includes Rs 12 crore from its total overseas gross.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Box Office Collection Sunny Deol ENtertainment News Awarapan 2 Batwara 1947 Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Batwara 1947 Box Office
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