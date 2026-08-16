Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Jasmine Bhasin experienced memory loss on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Mild concussion caused temporary amnesia after performing a water-air stunt.

Doctors advised rest; channel and production provided full support.

This marks Bhasin's third appearance on the adventure reality show.

Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is known for ‘Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and others, has opened up on her scary memory loss on the sets of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 15 after performing a stunt.

While performing the water and air stunt this weekend, the actress suffered a big setback with a temporary memory loss problem due to a mild concussion.

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Talking about the same, Jasmine told IANS, "This particular stunt was an extremely unexpected experience for me. I don’t remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of. The doctors had diagnosed me with a mild concussion and advised me to take complete rest for 72 hours".

She further mentioned, "Rohit sir, the channel, and the production house were all extremely supportive and helpful. They took great care of me, and the safety team and doctors were extremely supportive and constantly monitored me. This experience was emotionally challenging, but it taught me a lot about myself. I may have been scared, but I eventually found my fighter spirit again”.

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‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is always full of surprise packages as you never know what's in store with any stunt you take on, and actress Jasmine Bhasin is proof of the same.

This is Jasmine's 3rd time on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. The show broadcasts on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioHotstar.