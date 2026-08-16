Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Deol consistently rejects pan masala advertisements by conscience.

He avoids promoting products he personally does not endorse.

His comments surface amidst other actors' ad controversy.

Sunny Deol has explained why he has consistently stayed away from pan masala and gutkha advertisements, despite receiving offers to endorse such products. Speaking during a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor said he doesn't want to promote anything he personally doesn't believe in and that his conscience plays a key role in the choices he makes.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Face Maharashtra FDA Notices Over Vimal Elaichi Ad

'Mera Zameer Nahi Manta'

Asked why he hasn't appeared in pan masala advertisements, Sunny Deol made his position clear. The said offers have come his way, but he has chosen to reject them because he doesn't agree with promoting such products.

"I don't do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi. I wouldn't do any of those things. Aatey hai but nahi karunga. I don't want to do something which I don't believe in. Main in sab cheezon ko manta nahi hoon. I don't think this is a good thing to promote."

Sunny Deol also said this approach extends beyond pan masala endorsements. According to the actor, he has declined a number of opportunities when they went against his personal convictions.

Talking about this, he added, "Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye aur jo karni hoti hai voh kar leta hoon," he added.

Sunny Deol On Why He Does Fewer Advertisements

The conversation also turned to Sunny Deol's comparatively limited presence in television and commercial advertisements. While several leading Bollywood actors have appeared in numerous brand campaigns, Deol said he isn't sure why similar opportunities haven't come his way as often.

"If I represent India and I represent the way of everything else, somehow ads don't come to me. Why don't they come to me? I have no idea. Just like films which were not coming before, I don't know the same about the ads," he said.

ALSO READ: Madras HC Backs Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947', Orders Action Against Pirated Copies

Actor's Remarks Come Amid Pan Masala Ad Controversy

Sunny Deol's comments come at a time when Bollywood celebrities' association with pan masala advertisements is once again under scrutiny. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over a Vimal Elaichi advertisement, alleging that it amounts to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in the state.

While Sunny Deol did not name or directly criticise any actor for appearing in a pan masala advertisement, his remarks gained significant attention as they surfaced around the same time the FDA notices were issued to the three stars.