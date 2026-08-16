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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Munna Bhai' Actor Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Hitting Biker In Goa After Wrong-Side Driving: WATCH

'Munna Bhai' Actor Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Hitting Biker In Goa After Wrong-Side Driving: WATCH

Ashwin Mushran has been accused of hitting a father-son duo in Goa. A viral video shows the actor and his wife arguing with locals after the alleged road accident.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Ashwin Mushran accused of hitting father-son in Goa.
  • Father seriously injured; video shows actor arguing with locals.
  • Local leader alleges Mushran blamed victims, left, later apologised.
  • Incident details remain unconfirmed; police/actor versions awaited.

Actor Ashwin Mushran, known for films including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion, Main Tera Hero, Desi Boyz and Shehzada, has been accused of hitting a father-son duo while allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road in Goa. The incident reportedly occurred in Kusman, Quepem, Margao. The father suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A video recorded after the collision has also surfaced online, showing Mushran and his wife in a heated argument with people at the scene.

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Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Driving On Wrong Side

According to allegations made following the crash, Mushran's car collided with the two-wheeler while travelling on the wrong side of the road. However, the precise circumstances that led to the accident have not yet been established.

Following the collision, Mushran and his wife allegedly held the biker responsible for the crash. The incident soon turned into a confrontation, with local residents questioning the couple over what had happened.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by journalist (@reporters__diary)

Local leader Amol Kanekar was reportedly among those who confronted Mushran and his wife. Footage from the aftermath, now circulating on social media, appears to show the actor and his wife arguing with locals gathered at the spot.

The video emerging from the incident has drawn attention online as it appears to capture the tense exchange between Mushran, his wife and locals following the collision. The footage has fuelled discussion around the allegations, although a video from the aftermath does not by itself establish how the accident occurred.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by journalist (@reporters__diary)

Local Leader Makes Serious Allegations

Speaking to In Goa 24x7, Kanekar alleged that the biker sustained serious injuries in the collision. He also claimed that a piece of the injured man's bone was found lodged in the top-right tyre fender of Mushran's vehicle.

Kanekar further alleged that the actor did not initially apologise to the injured family and instead continued arguing with people at the location. According to his claims, Mushran later left the spot to attend a party.

He also alleged that Mushran's wife spat at him during the confrontation. The actor reportedly returned to the location after some time and apologised.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by In Goa 24x7 (@ingoa24x7)

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Police And Actor's Version Awaited

At present, the exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear. The police version of the incident is yet to be confirmed, while Ashwin Mushran has not officially commented on the allegations.

The case has therefore attracted attention largely because of the viral footage and the claims made by people who were reportedly present at the scene.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is actor Ashwin Mushran accused of?

He is accused of hitting a father-son duo while allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road in Goa. The father sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Where did the incident involving Ashwin Mushran occur?

The incident reportedly took place in Kusman, Quepem, Margao, Goa.

What happened immediately after the collision?

A video surfaced showing Mushran and his wife in a heated argument with locals at the scene. They allegedly held the biker responsible for the crash.

Are the full details of the accident known?

No, the precise circumstances that led to the accident have not yet been established. The police version and Ashwin Mushran's official comments are awaited.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Goa News Lage Raho Munna Bhai Ashwin Mushran Ashwin Mushran Goa Accident
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