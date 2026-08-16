Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ashwin Mushran accused of hitting father-son in Goa.

Father seriously injured; video shows actor arguing with locals.

Local leader alleges Mushran blamed victims, left, later apologised.

Incident details remain unconfirmed; police/actor versions awaited.

Actor Ashwin Mushran, known for films including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion, Main Tera Hero, Desi Boyz and Shehzada, has been accused of hitting a father-son duo while allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road in Goa. The incident reportedly occurred in Kusman, Quepem, Margao. The father suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A video recorded after the collision has also surfaced online, showing Mushran and his wife in a heated argument with people at the scene.

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Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Driving On Wrong Side

According to allegations made following the crash, Mushran's car collided with the two-wheeler while travelling on the wrong side of the road. However, the precise circumstances that led to the accident have not yet been established.

Following the collision, Mushran and his wife allegedly held the biker responsible for the crash. The incident soon turned into a confrontation, with local residents questioning the couple over what had happened.

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Local leader Amol Kanekar was reportedly among those who confronted Mushran and his wife. Footage from the aftermath, now circulating on social media, appears to show the actor and his wife arguing with locals gathered at the spot.

The video emerging from the incident has drawn attention online as it appears to capture the tense exchange between Mushran, his wife and locals following the collision. The footage has fuelled discussion around the allegations, although a video from the aftermath does not by itself establish how the accident occurred.

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Local Leader Makes Serious Allegations

Speaking to In Goa 24x7, Kanekar alleged that the biker sustained serious injuries in the collision. He also claimed that a piece of the injured man's bone was found lodged in the top-right tyre fender of Mushran's vehicle.

Kanekar further alleged that the actor did not initially apologise to the injured family and instead continued arguing with people at the location. According to his claims, Mushran later left the spot to attend a party.

He also alleged that Mushran's wife spat at him during the confrontation. The actor reportedly returned to the location after some time and apologised.

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Police And Actor's Version Awaited

At present, the exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear. The police version of the incident is yet to be confirmed, while Ashwin Mushran has not officially commented on the allegations.

The case has therefore attracted attention largely because of the viral footage and the claims made by people who were reportedly present at the scene.