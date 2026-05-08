As Vijay’s CM Swearing-In Faces Delay, Raees Director Says ‘Details Should Not Be Obstacle’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Prakash Raj question Governor's delay.

Vijay's TVK party emerged as largest but lacks majority.

Governor seeks 118 signatures; TVK considers legal action.

Vijay's political ascent disrupts state's established parties.

Tamil cinema superstar Vijay’s political journey has taken centre stage after the delay in his swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister triggered intense debate online and within political circles. While TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, uncertainty over government formation has now drawn reactions from filmmakers, actors and supporters alike. Among those speaking out is Raees director Rahul Dholakia, who openly backed Vijay and questioned the hold-up.

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Rahul Dholakia Backs Vijay Amid Political Deadlock

Clearly the people of Tamil Nadu prefer @actorvijay over most others- so he should be given the first chance - Details should be a formality not an obstacle. #Democracy — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 8, 2026

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia shared his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, as discussions around Vijay’s swearing-in continued to dominate headlines. Stressing that the public mandate should take priority, the director wrote, “Clearly the people of Tamil Nadu prefer @actorvijay over most others — so he should be given the first chance. Details should be a formality not an obstacle. #Democracy”

The comment quickly gained traction online as supporters of the actor-politician continued to question why the Governor had not yet invited Vijay to form the government.

Earlier this year, soon after the election results were announced, Dholakia had also expressed admiration for Vijay’s political success. Sharing his reaction at the time, he wrote, “Big fan of actor Vijay‘s charm, now let’s hope the people of Tamil Nadu get a blockbuster 5 years!”

Prakash Raj Criticises Governor’s Stance

Actor Prakash Raj also reacted strongly to the situation after a supporter shared a video showing Vijay heading to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar again on Thursday. The post claimed Vijay was attempting to prove he had enough support to form the government.

This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking https://t.co/T72CVedXhJ — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 7, 2026

Re-sharing the video, Prakash Raj argued that the people’s verdict should be respected and that Vijay deserved an opportunity to prove his majority on the Assembly floor. He wrote, “This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures

Why Vijay’s Swearing-In Has Been Delayed

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, emerging as the single largest party. With Congress extending support, the alliance strength currently stands at 113 seats, still below the 118-seat majority mark required to form the government.

Traditionally, the leader of the single largest party is invited first and later asked to prove majority on the Assembly floor. However, reports suggest Governor Rajendra Arlekar has asked Vijay to submit written support from at least 118 MLAs before proceeding further.

According to ANI, Vijay’s second meeting with the Governor also focused on presenting formal backing from supporting legislators. Reports further claim senior TVK leaders are considering legal options if the delay continues.

The controversy has fuelled wider political conversations across Tamil Nadu, particularly because TVK’s rise has disrupted the long-standing dominance of DMK and AIADMK in the state.