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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAs Vijay’s CM Swearing-In Faces Delay, Raees Director Says ‘Details Should Not Be Obstacle’

As Vijay’s CM Swearing-In Faces Delay, Raees Director Says ‘Details Should Not Be Obstacle’

Rahul Dholakia and Prakash Raj react to the delay in Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Prakash Raj question Governor's delay.
  • Vijay's TVK party emerged as largest but lacks majority.
  • Governor seeks 118 signatures; TVK considers legal action.
  • Vijay's political ascent disrupts state's established parties.

Tamil cinema superstar Vijay’s political journey has taken centre stage after the delay in his swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister triggered intense debate online and within political circles. While TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, uncertainty over government formation has now drawn reactions from filmmakers, actors and supporters alike. Among those speaking out is Raees director Rahul Dholakia, who openly backed Vijay and questioned the hold-up.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election

Rahul Dholakia Backs Vijay Amid Political Deadlock

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia shared his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, as discussions around Vijay’s swearing-in continued to dominate headlines. Stressing that the public mandate should take priority, the director wrote, “Clearly the people of Tamil Nadu prefer @actorvijay over most others — so he should be given the first chance. Details should be a formality not an obstacle. #Democracy”

The comment quickly gained traction online as supporters of the actor-politician continued to question why the Governor had not yet invited Vijay to form the government.

Earlier this year, soon after the election results were announced, Dholakia had also expressed admiration for Vijay’s political success. Sharing his reaction at the time, he wrote, “Big fan of actor Vijay‘s charm, now let’s hope the people of Tamil Nadu get a blockbuster 5 years!”

Prakash Raj Criticises Governor’s Stance

Actor Prakash Raj also reacted strongly to the situation after a supporter shared a video showing Vijay heading to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar again on Thursday. The post claimed Vijay was attempting to prove he had enough support to form the government.

Re-sharing the video, Prakash Raj argued that the people’s verdict should be respected and that Vijay deserved an opportunity to prove his majority on the Assembly floor. He wrote, “This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures

Why Vijay’s Swearing-In Has Been Delayed

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, emerging as the single largest party. With Congress extending support, the alliance strength currently stands at 113 seats, still below the 118-seat majority mark required to form the government.

Traditionally, the leader of the single largest party is invited first and later asked to prove majority on the Assembly floor. However, reports suggest Governor Rajendra Arlekar has asked Vijay to submit written support from at least 118 MLAs before proceeding further.

According to ANI, Vijay’s second meeting with the Governor also focused on presenting formal backing from supporting legislators. Reports further claim senior TVK leaders are considering legal options if the delay continues.

The controversy has fuelled wider political conversations across Tamil Nadu, particularly because TVK’s rise has disrupted the long-standing dominance of DMK and AIADMK in the state.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister been delayed?

The delay is due to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alliance having 113 seats, which is below the 118-seat majority mark needed to form the government.

What did filmmaker Rahul Dholakia say about Vijay's political situation?

Rahul Dholakia publicly supported Vijay, stating that the people of Tamil Nadu clearly prefer him and he should be given the first chance to form the government.

What was Prakash Raj's reaction to the Governor's actions?

Prakash Raj criticized the Governor's behavior as disgusting, unacceptable, and unconstitutional, asserting that Vijay has the mandate and should be allowed to prove his majority.

How many seats did TVK win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party by securing 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Dholakia Prakash Raj Vijay Tamil Nadu Politics TVK
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