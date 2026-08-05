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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Tops Celebrity Brand Value Rankings At Rs 1,520 Crore; Ranveer Singh Beats Virat Kohli

Shah Rukh Khan Tops Celebrity Brand Value Rankings At Rs 1,520 Crore; Ranveer Singh Beats Virat Kohli

Shah Rukh Khan topped the rankings, followed by Ranveer Singh in second place, while the combined brand value of the top 25 celebrity brands stood at nearly Rs 17,600 crore.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan is India's most valuable celebrity brand.
  • His film success and increased endorsements boosted his value.
  • Ranveer Singh rose to second, overtaking Virat Kohli.
  • Digital strategy increasingly dominates India's celebrity endorsement landscape.

Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as India's most valuable celebrity brand in the Kroll Brand Value 2025 report, reclaiming the top spot after a remarkable year at the box office and in the advertising world. The report also sees Ranveer Singh climb to second place, overtaking cricketer Virat Kohli in one of the biggest changes from last year's rankings. According to Kroll, the combined brand value of India's top 25 celebrities now stands at Rs 17,600 crore, reflecting the growing influence of entertainment and sports personalities in the country's endorsement market.

Shah Rukh Khan Climbs To The Top

After finishing third in 2024, Shah Rukh Khan has jumped two places to become India's most valuable celebrity brand. The report credits his rise to the phenomenal success of films such as Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki, along with a sharp increase in his endorsement portfolio.

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Shah Rukh's brand partnerships reportedly grew from 28 to 36 over the past year, significantly boosting his commercial value. His rise also comes as excitement builds around his upcoming film King, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 24.

The report notes that the top 25 celebrity brands include 13 men and 12 women, with valuations based on endorsement portfolios, market influence and social media presence.

Ranveer Singh Surpasses Virat Kohli

One of the biggest highlights of the 2025 rankings is Ranveer Singh's rise to second place with a brand value of Rs 1,434 crore, narrowly edging past Virat Kohli, who now ranks third at Rs 1,394 crore

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The report attributes Ranveer's growth to his recent box office success and expanding brand portfolio, which have strengthened his appeal among advertisers. Meanwhile, despite slipping to third, Virat Kohli remains one of India's most valuable celebrity brands with a powerful presence across sports and commercial endorsements.

Kroll also highlighted a major shift in India's endorsement landscape, noting that brands are increasingly adopting a digital-first strategy. While digital platforms previously accounted for 40-60 per cent of endorsement campaigns, that figure is expected to rise to 60-75 per cent by 2025, reflecting changing consumer behaviour and marketing trends.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is India's most valuable celebrity brand according to the Kroll Brand Value 2025 report?

Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as India's most valuable celebrity brand in the Kroll Brand Value 2025 report. He reclaimed the top spot after a remarkable year at the box office and in advertising.

What led to Shah Rukh Khan's rise in the brand value rankings?

His rise is credited to the phenomenal success of films like Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki. His brand partnerships also significantly increased from 28 to 36 over the past year.

How did Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli rank in the 2025 report?

Ranveer Singh climbed to second place with a brand value of ₹1,434 crore. He narrowly edged past Virat Kohli, who now ranks third with a brand value of ₹1,394 crore.

What is the combined brand value of India's top 25 celebrities?

The combined brand value of India's top 25 celebrities now stands at ₹17,600 crore. This highlights the growing influence of entertainment and sports personalities in the endorsement market.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Ranveer SIngh VIrat Kohli
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