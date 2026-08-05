Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan is India's most valuable celebrity brand.

His film success and increased endorsements boosted his value.

Ranveer Singh rose to second, overtaking Virat Kohli.

Digital strategy increasingly dominates India's celebrity endorsement landscape.

Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as India's most valuable celebrity brand in the Kroll Brand Value 2025 report, reclaiming the top spot after a remarkable year at the box office and in the advertising world. The report also sees Ranveer Singh climb to second place, overtaking cricketer Virat Kohli in one of the biggest changes from last year's rankings. According to Kroll, the combined brand value of India's top 25 celebrities now stands at Rs 17,600 crore, reflecting the growing influence of entertainment and sports personalities in the country's endorsement market.

Shah Rukh Khan Climbs To The Top

After finishing third in 2024, Shah Rukh Khan has jumped two places to become India's most valuable celebrity brand. The report credits his rise to the phenomenal success of films such as Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki, along with a sharp increase in his endorsement portfolio.

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Shah Rukh's brand partnerships reportedly grew from 28 to 36 over the past year, significantly boosting his commercial value. His rise also comes as excitement builds around his upcoming film King, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 24.

The report notes that the top 25 celebrity brands include 13 men and 12 women, with valuations based on endorsement portfolios, market influence and social media presence.

Ranveer Singh Surpasses Virat Kohli

One of the biggest highlights of the 2025 rankings is Ranveer Singh's rise to second place with a brand value of Rs 1,434 crore, narrowly edging past Virat Kohli, who now ranks third at Rs 1,394 crore

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The report attributes Ranveer's growth to his recent box office success and expanding brand portfolio, which have strengthened his appeal among advertisers. Meanwhile, despite slipping to third, Virat Kohli remains one of India's most valuable celebrity brands with a powerful presence across sports and commercial endorsements.

Kroll also highlighted a major shift in India's endorsement landscape, noting that brands are increasingly adopting a digital-first strategy. While digital platforms previously accounted for 40-60 per cent of endorsement campaigns, that figure is expected to rise to 60-75 per cent by 2025, reflecting changing consumer behaviour and marketing trends.