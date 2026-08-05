Government Seeks Support For Delimitation Bill; Rahul Gandhi Says 'No', Sets Condition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government sought Congress support for Delimitation, FCRA Bills.

Efforts to end the ongoing impasse in Parliament gathered pace after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a nearly 50-minute meeting with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to sources, the discussions focused on restoring the normal functioning of both Houses and finding common ground on key contentious issues.

While both sides explored possible ways to ease the stalemate, the opposition reiterated that the government must first address its concerns over the police action against protesters before Parliament can return to business as usual.

Opposition Stands Firm On Protest Issue

During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly made it clear that the opposition expects a full discussion in Parliament on the lathi-charge by the Delhi Police against protesters. He also urged the government to ensure that the Union Home Minister makes a statement in the House, arguing that the matter deserves a direct response from the government.

The opposition maintains that Parliament is the appropriate forum for the Centre to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident and respond to questions raised by members. The demand remains one of the key sticking points in efforts to end the disruption.

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Delimitation, FCRA Bills Also Discussed

Alongside the parliamentary deadlock, the government is understood to have sought the Congress' support for the proposed Delimitation Bill and amendments linked to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Sources said Kiren Rijiju appealed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to cooperate in moving forward on both legislative proposals.

However, no final response was reportedly given by the Congress leadership during the meeting. Sources indicated that the party's position could become clearer by Thursday after further internal consultations.

The Centre is also said to be engaging with several other political parties on the Delimitation Bill in an effort to build broader political consensus before introducing or advancing the legislation in Parliament.

With discussions continuing between the government and the opposition, both sides appear to be keeping communication channels open. Whether Parliament returns to normal functioning in the coming days is expected to depend largely on the outcome of these negotiations and the willingness of both camps to reach a workable compromise.

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