Vijay Blushes In Tamil Nadu Election Prediction Video; Pooja Hegde’s Forecast Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's TVK party secures significant Tamil Nadu election victory.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay wins two key constituencies.

Pooja Hegde's viral prediction video gains traction online.

Vijay to be sworn in as Chief Minister May 7.

Vijay has secured a debut victory in Tamil Nadu politics, two years after launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Ahead of the official results announced by the Election Commission, Pooja Hegde claimed she had already predicted his win and also shared a video featuring the actor-turned-politician.

Vijay’s Viral Video After Tamil Nadu Election

“Guess I called it before it happened?” Pooja Hegde wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. She added, “Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir.”

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The viral video opens to show with Hegde pointing at a board that reads, “Who wins the election?”

As the video progresses, she walks towards Vijay and stands beside him with folded arms. When the camera focuses on Vijay, he smiles, shakes his head, and covers his face with his hand in a shy reaction.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The Instagram reel, posted just hours ago, has already crossed 20 million views and continues to gain traction, along with thousands of comments.

One user wrote, “Good one, Pooja.”

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Another commented, “Prediction on point.”

A third said, “The real Jana Nayagan!”

A fourth added, “Pooja with the CM of Tamil Nadu!”

A fifth simply wrote, “Cutest CM.”

Tamil Nadu Election 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23, 2026, to elect 234 members. Vote counting took place on May 4.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats but fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secured 37 seats.

Vijay won in two constituencies-Trichy (East) and Perambur. He is reportedly expected to retain the Perambur seat and resign from Trichy (East).

Reports also suggest possible political realignments involving parties previously aligned with the DMK, including the Congress five seats, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK two seats each.

He is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7.