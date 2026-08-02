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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai
Paparazzi recently captured top Bollywood celebrities across Mumbai. While superstars Hrithik Roshan and Aditi Rao Hydari showcased effortless, comfortable airport style.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai
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