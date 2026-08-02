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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai

Paparazzi recently captured top Bollywood celebrities across Mumbai. While superstars Hrithik Roshan and Aditi Rao Hydari showcased effortless, comfortable airport style.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Paparazzi recently captured top Bollywood celebrities across Mumbai. While superstars Hrithik Roshan and Aditi Rao Hydari showcased effortless, comfortable airport style.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted.

1/5
Vanessa Walia, film producer and wife of Bollywood producer Bunty Walia, was spotted arriving at the Seema Singh store launch event in Khar, Mumbai.
Vanessa Walia, film producer and wife of Bollywood producer Bunty Walia, was spotted arriving at the Seema Singh store launch event in Khar, Mumbai.
2/5
Indian actress and model Sana Makbul was spotted by paparazzi in Khar, Mumbai, making a public appearance following her high-profile stint in reality television.
Indian actress and model Sana Makbul was spotted by paparazzi in Khar, Mumbai, making a public appearance following her high-profile stint in reality television.
3/5
Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted by paparazzi at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport) departing for her travel diaries.
Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted by paparazzi at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport) departing for her travel diaries.
4/5
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted by paparazzi arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport).
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted by paparazzi arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport).
5/5
Indian actor Taha Shah Badussha was spotted at Vanessa Walia's birthday party. He was wearing an elegant, textured grey Indo-Western bandhgala suit.
Indian actor Taha Shah Badussha was spotted at Vanessa Walia's birthday party. He was wearing an elegant, textured grey Indo-Western bandhgala suit.
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Aditi Rao Hydari Sana Makbul Bollywood Taha Shah Badussha Mumbai AIrport Store Launch Vanessa Walia

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