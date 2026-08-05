Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya returned from holiday to Mumbai.

Abhishek greeted staff; Aaradhya folded hands for paparazzi.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in black outfits, discussed.

Abhishek has King film; Aishwarya was acclaimed at Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening as they returned from their holiday in New York. The family's latest appearance has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans praising both their style and warm interactions with airport staff and photographers. The Bachchans often attract attention whenever they step out together, and this outing was no exception. Amid continued speculation surrounding their personal lives, the family's united appearance once again became a talking point online.

Bachchan Family's Airport Appearance Wins Hearts

During their arrival, Abhishek Bachchan was seen greeting airport staff with a smile and warmly shaking hands with them, a gesture that was appreciated by fans on social media.

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The actor opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, wearing a green jacket over a yellow hoodie, paired with blue jeans and a cap.

Aaradhya Bachchan caught everyone's attention by greeting the paparazzi with folded hands, a gesture that many fans praised. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya also twinned in black outfits. Aishwarya wore a black top, trousers and a jacket, while Aaradhya chose a black top, leather jacket and blue jeans, completing her look with open hair.

Their coordinated appearance and Aaradhya's noticeable height also became a topic of discussion among fans online.

What's Next For Aishwarya And Abhishek?

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King. The highly anticipated film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Suhana Khan, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24.

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Aishwarya Rai was last seen making headlines for her appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where her elegant red carpet look received widespread praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.