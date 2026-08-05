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English NewsNewsZuckerberg Apologises Over Deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Content On Meta Platforms

Zuckerberg Apologises Over Deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Content On Meta Platforms

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised over deepfake and CSAM content, while the government said the platform must comply with Indian law, sources said.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 05:36 PM (IST)

The dispute between Meta and the government appears to be easing after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent an apology over deepfake content and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the company's platforms. According to sources, Zuckerberg apologised for lapses related to CSAM deepfakes and the platform's operations. Sources also claimed that Meta acknowledged spending significant sums to boost certain types of content.

Government's Stand

Government sources said Meta was told it cannot be treated merely as an "intermediary" because the company determines which content reaches users. The government maintained that, in such circumstances, the "safe harbour" protection available under the IT Act would not apply to Meta.

According to government sources, Meta admitted shortcomings in its handling of the matter, expressed regret and issued an apology.

Also Read: CJP's Saurav Dass Alleges YouTubers Entered His House, Shared Inside Video

Compliance, Content Concerns

The government also told Meta that it must comply with Indian law in all circumstances and raised concerns over the alleged misuse of social media platforms.

Officials also referred to the earlier removal of a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flagged concerns over objectionable and abusive content on the platform.

In response, Meta said it has strict internal policies in place and that the deliberate misuse of its platforms is unacceptable.

Meeting With IT Ministry

Earlier on Wednesday, Meta's global team met senior officials from the Ministry of Information Technology after being summoned by the Centre over the removal of the Prime Minister's post.

The meeting also covered concerns over the erroneous action taken on important posts, lapses in effectively curbing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on social media platforms, and other regulatory issues.

Also Read: Government Seeks Support For Delimitation Bill; Rahul Gandhi Says 'No', Sets Condition

Before You Go

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Mark Zuckerberg Deepfake Meta
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