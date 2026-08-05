Who Is 23-Year-Old Vanshaj Singh? Meet The 'Alliance' Contestant Praised By Salman Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vanshaj, digital creator, is a rising reality TV personality.

Salman Khan made a special appearance on the reality show Alliance, where he cheered on his brother, actor Sohail Khan, and interacted with the contestants. During the episode, the Bollywood superstar praised 23-year-old contestant Vanshaj Singh and applauded his honest gameplay and fearless personality. The episode became even more memorable for Vanshaj as it coincided with his 23rd birthday, making his interaction with Salman Khan a moment he described as a dream come true.

Salman Khan Applauds Vanshaj Singh's Honest Personality

As Salman interacted with the contestants, Vanshaj Singh requested the superstar to sign his T-shirt, revealing that it was his birthday. Salman happily obliged and congratulated him, making the occasion even more special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshaj Singh (@iamvanshajsingh)

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Later, while speaking with Sohail Khan, Salman praised Vanshaj's straightforward approach in the competition. He said contestants from smaller towns often carry strong values and are unafraid to stay true to themselves. According to Salman, Vanshaj has played the game honestly from the beginning and never hesitates to express his views, even if they sometimes come across as blunt.

The episode also featured Sohail Khan introducing his son, Nirvaan Khan, to Vansh through a video call, adding another memorable moment to the contestant's birthday celebrations.

After the episode aired, Vanshaj shared an emotional post on social media, saying that celebrating his birthday with Salman Khan was an unforgettable experience and a dream fulfilled. He added that the milestone marked a new beginning in his journey and motivated him to continue working hard towards achieving bigger goals.

Who Is Vanshaj Singh?

Born on July 29, 2003, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Vanshaj Singh is an Indian digital content creator, YouTuber and reality television personality. He has built a strong online following through his gaming videos, comedy sketches, commentary and pop culture content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshaj Singh (@iamvanshajsingh)

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Vanshaj has over 4.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube and has steadily expanded his presence in the digital entertainment space. Before joining Alliance, he appeared on The 50 and finished as the runner-up in Playground Season 4 on MX Player.

With Salman's appreciation bringing him further into the spotlight, Vanshaj Singh continues to emerge as one of the promising young faces in India's creator and reality television space.