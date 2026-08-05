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English NewsCitiesMaharashtra Imposes Complete Ban On Analogue Paneer; Violators To Face Jail, Rs 1 Lakh Fine

Maharashtra Imposes Complete Ban On Analogue Paneer; Violators To Face Jail, Rs 1 Lakh Fine

FDA clarified that selling analogue paneer as genuine dairy paneer would amount to misleading consumers and constitute an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 02:42 PM (IST)

The Maharashtra government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, storage, transportation and distribution of analogue (non-dairy/artificial) paneer across the state, citing public health concerns. With this decision, Maharashtra has become the second state in India, after Chhattisgarh, to enforce such a ban.

According to an order issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on July 30, the prohibition takes immediate effect and covers the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, wholesale and retail sale, as well as the offering for sale, of analogue or non-dairy paneer.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clarified that selling analogue paneer as genuine dairy paneer would amount to misleading consumers and constitute an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The department warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

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Under the law, offenders may face up to six months' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the severity of the offence. In cases where the consumption of unsafe food results in a person's death, the law provides for life imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 10 lakh.

The issue was also raised in the Maharashtra Assembly last year, where legislators had demanded a complete ban on analogue paneer. The state government's decision is being seen as a significant step towards safeguarding consumer health.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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