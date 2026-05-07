Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's TVK party wins Tamil Nadu elections, ends Dravidian rule.

Governor RN Ravi delays oath, cites lack of majority.

Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj support Vijay, criticize Governor.

Vijay's oath ceremony postponed pending proof of majority.

The Tamil Nadu Election 2026 has ended six-decades-long Dravidian rule in the state as people voted Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to power. However, despite the massive win against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), TVK has fallen short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

As the party currently lacks the support of 118 MLAs required to form the government, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi once again declined to invite Vijay to form the government. This marks the second time in less than 24 hours that the Governor has asked the actor-turned-politician to prove majority support before taking the oath as Chief Minister.

Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Back Vijay

Following the Governor’s decision, actors Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj publicly came out in support of Vijay.

Prakash Raj strongly criticised the Governor’s stand, calling it “disgusting, unacceptable and unconstitutional”. “We may have differences… but Vijay has got the mandate. He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the House,” the actor-filmmaker said.

This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking https://t.co/T72CVedXhJ — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 7, 2026

Kamal Haasan also voiced his support for Vijay and stressed that the people’s mandate must be respected.

“In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently. This outcome is unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu. My brother, MK Stalin, has announced, ‘We respect the people's verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition.’ I respect his political maturity,” Haasan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

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The actor-politician further urged constitutional authorities to uphold democratic values. According to him, refusing to invite Vijay to form the government would amount to disrespecting the people’s verdict.

“The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Vijay, has won 108 seats. Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy,” he stated.

Haasan also referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the SR Bommai case, saying the majority should be tested on the floor of the Assembly and not at Raj Bhavan.

“In the SR Bommai case, the Supreme Court has clearly stated, ‘Majority must be proven in the Legislative Assembly, not in Raj Bhavan.’ What I am speaking is not party politics. This is the policy voice of an Indian citizen. The verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu must be respected,” he added.

Vijay’s Oath Ceremony Put On Hold

The Governor conveyed a clear message to Vijay. It simply said that he should “come back with 118 signatures”.

“TVK Chief Vijay can take the oath only after the numbers are proven. Tamil Nadu Governor wants a stable government in the state. As soon as the numbers are proven, Vijay can take the oath,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

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Following this development, Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony has been put on hold. He was earlier expected to take the oath as Chief Minister at 11 am today.

Even with Congress extending support, TVK still remains six seats short of the majority mark required to form the government.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, Lok Bhavan said, “Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (7.5.2026) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai.”

It added that since TVK could not prove a majority, the government could not be formed. “During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.”