Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Operation Sindoor launched after Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.

India deliberately delayed May 10 ceasefire for pending strikes.

Strikes damaged 11 Pakistani military installations, airbases, radars.

Retired Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has shared fresh details about Operation Sindoor, saying Pakistan sought an immediate ceasefire from India on the morning of May 10, 2025, but New Delhi deliberately delayed its response until the afternoon because several planned strikes were still pending.

Speaking at an event, General Chauhan said India was prepared to accept a ceasefire only after achieving its military objectives, offering new insight into the strategy behind Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan Contacted India Through DGMO Hotline

General Chauhan said Pakistan requested an immediate ceasefire through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) hotline on the morning of May 10, 2025.

However, India did not immediately agree to the request.

"On the morning of May 10, 2025, Pakistan requested an immediate ceasefire from India via the DGMO hotline. However, India deliberately delayed its response, keeping them waiting until the afternoon. This was because India's targeted strikes were still pending."

According to him, half of India's planned strikes had not yet been completed when the request was received.

Operation Sindoor Launched After Pahalgam Terror Attack

General Chauhan said Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on May 7, 2025, in which 25 tourists were killed.

In the first phase of the operation, India targeted nine terrorist camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He said Pakistan responded by launching drones and missiles, most of which were intercepted by Indian defence systems, following which India expanded its operations by targeting Pakistani military installations.

India Carried Out Multiple Waves Of Strikes

According to General Chauhan, India carried out several waves of attacks on 11 Pakistani military installations and airbases from the night of May 9 until the afternoon of May 10.

He said the strikes damaged hangars, radar sites and several fighter aircraft.

Among the bases that suffered extensive damage were Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan and Bholari, where repair work is still underway.

Pakistan Called Again As Pressure Mounted

General Chauhan said Pakistan contacted India again around eight hours later after realising that continuing the conflict would result in rapid and severe losses.

Although Pakistan offered a ceasefire at 9.30 am, India chose not to accept it immediately.

According to him, the decision was taken to wait until noon to secure a more decisive outcome.

He said India launched another wave of attacks at 10 am and then again at 1 pm, after which both sides agreed to a ceasefire.

General Chauhan said the objective was to send a clear message that no Pakistani military installation was beyond the reach of Indian forces.

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'Information Superiority' Helped India

General Chauhan said India's strength lay in its military commanders' ability to assess the impact of both Indian and Pakistani strikes much faster than the adversary.

According to him, improved battlefield transparency enabled India to quickly evaluate the effectiveness of its own attacks as well as the impact of Pakistan's strikes, allowing for faster operational decisions.

He said Pakistan had attempted to launch deep, rapid attacks similar to India's, but Indian forces had already damaged several radar systems and targeted airfields.

He added that damaged runways at key Pakistani bases made it difficult to launch sorties.

According to General Chauhan, Pakistan reached out at 9.30 am because the pressure created by Indian air power had become unbearable.

India Waited To Complete Its Plan

The former Chief of Defence Staff said India did not want to halt operations until it had completed a substantial part of its military plan.

He said Pakistan had claimed on May 9 that it would teach India a lesson within 48 hours, but events unfolded differently.

According to him, Pakistan believed its attacks had achieved the intended effect, but prolonging the conflict would have resulted in significant losses.

General Chauhan said India used that situation to complete its remaining objectives before agreeing to a ceasefire.

'Ceasefire On India's Terms'

General Chauhan said the events demonstrated that Operation Sindoor was not merely a retaliatory action but the outcome of a carefully planned military strategy.

According to him, India began by targeting terrorist camps before expanding operations to military installations, while maintaining control over every stage of the conflict.

He said Pakistan's repeated requests for a ceasefire reflected the increasing pressure it faced.

General Chauhan added that the operation underscored the importance of information superiority and rapid decision-making in modern warfare, enabling India not only to carry out strikes but also to accurately assess their impact and shape its subsequent strategy.

He said the operation conveyed the message that supporting cross-border terrorism could come at a heavy cost and that even military installations were not beyond India's reach.

General Chauhan concluded that even a year after Operation Sindoor, the operation remains an important chapter in military history, demonstrating that clear objectives, preparedness and strong resolve enabled India to secure a ceasefire on its own terms after making Pakistan wait.

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