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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri And Many Others Snapped Traveling In Style

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri And Many Others Snapped Traveling In Style

A curated look at Bollywood celebrities spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's hotspots. From Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu setting casual airport fashion trends.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
A curated look at Bollywood celebrities spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's hotspots. From Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu setting casual airport fashion trends.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sadia Khateeb, Stebin Ben, Nupur Sanon and many others snapped around Mumbai.

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Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. They were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport terminal gates while traveling.
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. They were spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport terminal gates while traveling.
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Popular Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted by paparazzi flaunting her pregnancy glow at the Mumbai Airport terminal gates while traveling.
Popular Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted by paparazzi flaunting her pregnancy glow at the Mumbai Airport terminal gates while traveling.
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Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, stepping out in a relaxed, easy-breezy casual outfit.
Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted by paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai, stepping out in a relaxed, easy-breezy casual outfit.
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Bollywood actress Shalini Pandey was spotted by paparazzi outside a premium restaurant and salon hotspot in Bandra, Mumbai, rocking an effortless, sleek street look.
Bollywood actress Shalini Pandey was spotted by paparazzi outside a premium restaurant and salon hotspot in Bandra, Mumbai, rocking an effortless, sleek street look.
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Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri was spotted by paparazzi exiting an office building in Bandra, Mumbai, holding a book while keeping her style casually chic.
Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri was spotted by paparazzi exiting an office building in Bandra, Mumbai, holding a book while keeping her style casually chic.
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Individuals pictured are actress Sadia Khateeb, singer Stebin Ben, and actress Nupur Sanon. They were spotted by paparazzi hanging out together in Bandra, Mumbai.
Individuals pictured are actress Sadia Khateeb, singer Stebin Ben, and actress Nupur Sanon. They were spotted by paparazzi hanging out together in Bandra, Mumbai.
Published at : 01 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bandra Rakul Preet Singh Paparazzi Bollywood Samantha Ruth Prabhu Triptii Dimri Celeb Fashion Mumbai AIrport Triptii Dimri.

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