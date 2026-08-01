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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri And Many Others Snapped Traveling In Style
A curated look at Bollywood celebrities spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai's hotspots. From Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu setting casual airport fashion trends.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sadia Khateeb, Stebin Ben, Nupur Sanon and many others snapped around Mumbai.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri And Many Others Snapped Traveling In Style
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6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri And Many Others Snapped Traveling In Style
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