'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held the Union Home Ministry responsible for the Delhi Police's action against student protesters and demanded accountability over the crackdown during the Parliament March on July 20.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint press conference at 10, Janpath alongside student protesters to discuss the police action during the Parliament March as well as protests held in other cities across the country.

He was accompanied by Mumbai-based protester Riya Ahir and other student protesters.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "...We had a freewheeling conversation with some of the young protesters. They mentioned to me how they were assaulted, breaten and threatened. I am very proud of them, very proud of what they have done, what thousands of young… pic.twitter.com/j60VFjDnXr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

Rahul Meets Protesters From Across States

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said he had met young protesters from different states and congratulated them for maintaining peace during the agitation.

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He said the protesters had not resorted to violence despite facing action from the police.

'I Am Proud Of All Of You'

Referring to the police action during the protests, Rahul Gandhi said the students were threatened and subjected to a lathi-charge.

"I am proud of all of you. You don't need to apologize to anyone, because you did nothing wrong."

Rahul Gandhi also strongly defended student protesters, alleging that they were "beaten, assaulted and threatened" for raising concerns about the country's education system and examination process.