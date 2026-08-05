Rahul Gandhi held the Union Home Ministry responsible for the Delhi Police's action against student protesters during the Parliament March on July 20. He demanded accountability.
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'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown
During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said he had met young protesters from different states and congratulated them for maintaining peace during the agitation.
- Rahul Gandhi blamed Home Ministry for student protest police action.
- He addressed students, demanding accountability for the police crackdown.
- Gandhi lauded students for peace despite facing police lathi-charge.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Rahul Gandhi hold accountable for the police action against student protesters?
What was the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's press conference?
Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint press conference to discuss the Delhi Police's action against student protesters during the Parliament March and other protests across the country.
How did Rahul Gandhi describe the student protesters' conduct?
He congratulated the young protesters for maintaining peace during the agitation, stating they did not resort to violence despite facing police action. He expressed pride in them.
What police action did Rahul Gandhi describe against the students?
Rahul Gandhi stated that the students were threatened and subjected to a lathi-charge during the protests. He asserted they did nothing wrong.
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