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English NewsNewsIndia'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown

'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said he had met young protesters from different states and congratulated them for maintaining peace during the agitation.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi blamed Home Ministry for student protest police action.
  • He addressed students, demanding accountability for the police crackdown.
  • Gandhi lauded students for peace despite facing police lathi-charge.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held the Union Home Ministry responsible for the Delhi Police's action against student protesters and demanded accountability over the crackdown during the Parliament March on July 20.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint press conference at 10, Janpath alongside student protesters to discuss the police action during the Parliament March as well as protests held in other cities across the country.

He was accompanied by Mumbai-based protester Riya Ahir and other student protesters.

Rahul Meets Protesters From Across States

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said he had met young protesters from different states and congratulated them for maintaining peace during the agitation.

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He said the protesters had not resorted to violence despite facing action from the police.

'I Am Proud Of All Of You'

Referring to the police action during the protests, Rahul Gandhi said the students were threatened and subjected to a lathi-charge.

"I am proud of all of you. You don't need to apologize to anyone, because you did nothing wrong."

Rahul Gandhi also strongly defended student protesters, alleging that they were "beaten, assaulted and threatened" for raising concerns about the country's education system and examination process.

Speaking in Delhi after interacting with young protesters, Rahul Gandhi said they had peacefully voiced their concerns and deserved support rather than police action.

'Students Defended The Constitution'

Rahul Gandhi said he had a "freewheeling conversation" with several young protesters, who narrated their experiences during the protests.

"...We had a freewheeling conversation with some of the young protesters. They mentioned to me how they were assaulted, breaten and threatened. I am very proud of them, very proud of what they have done, what thousands of young Indians like them have done. They have defended the Constitution, they have protected the idea of India, they have protected India's future."

'Education System Needs To Be Changed'

The Congress leader said raising concerns about the education system should not be treated as a crime.

"Complaining about the education system, which is a flawed system, a collapsing system, a useless system is not a crime. If anything, the system needs to be changed, it needs to be corrected. That is all they were asking for."

He added that the protesters had conducted themselves peacefully.

"They were not doing violence, they were not being aggressive, they were not being nasty. They were beaten, assaulted and threatened."

Raises Issue Of Alleged Forced Apology

Rahul Gandhi also referred to what he described as the forced apology of a teenage protester.

"Forcing them first, sending gundas to their house, forcibly demanding apology of a 15-year-old girl and then accepting that apology is complete nonsense."

Calls For Education Reforms

Reiterating his support for the protesters' demands, Rahul Gandhi said reforms in the education system were necessary and called for an end to examination paper leaks.

"We do not accept it, we want education system that works, we want exam leaks to stop and we want the future of this country to be respected and protected."

ALSO READ: 'India Kept Pakistan Waiting': General Anil Chauhan Reveals New Detail On Operation Sindoor

Before You Go

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Rahul Gandhi hold accountable for the police action against student protesters?

Rahul Gandhi held the Union Home Ministry responsible for the Delhi Police's action against student protesters during the Parliament March on July 20. He demanded accountability.

What was the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's press conference?

Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint press conference to discuss the Delhi Police's action against student protesters during the Parliament March and other protests across the country.

How did Rahul Gandhi describe the student protesters' conduct?

He congratulated the young protesters for maintaining peace during the agitation, stating they did not resort to violence despite facing police action. He expressed pride in them.

What police action did Rahul Gandhi describe against the students?

Rahul Gandhi stated that the students were threatened and subjected to a lathi-charge during the protests. He asserted they did nothing wrong.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi NEET Paper Leak : Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown Jantar Mantar Student Protest Parliament March Crackdown
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