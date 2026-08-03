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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto Promote Musafir Cafe in Andheri; Huma Qureshi, Jannat Zubair, Malaika Arora and KL Rahul also spotted in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto Promote Musafir Cafe in Andheri; Huma Qureshi, Jannat Zubair, Malaika Arora and KL Rahul also spotted in Mumbai

Huma Qureshi, Jannat Zubair, Malaika Arora, and KL Rahul were among the celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Mahima Makwana captured in Andheri posing in a white chikankari kurta paired with blue jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Mahima Makwana captured in Andheri posing in a white chikankari kurta paired with blue jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Vedika Pinto appeared in a white ruched top and dark blue flared jeans in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Vedika Pinto appeared in a white ruched top and dark blue flared jeans in Bandra. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Huma Qureshi was captured at Mithibai College serving a masterclass in street style while wearing a chic black ensemble. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Huma Qureshi was captured at Mithibai College serving a masterclass in street style while wearing a chic black ensemble. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Cricketer KL Rahul was spotted training at a playground in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Cricketer KL Rahul was spotted training at a playground in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Malaika Arora was pictured performing a puja for her new car in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Malaika Arora was pictured performing a puja for her new car in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Jannat Zubair was captured in Andheri wearing a high-waisted, dark-wash wide-leg denim jeans with a tube top. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jannat Zubair was captured in Andheri wearing a high-waisted, dark-wash wide-leg denim jeans with a tube top. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi KL Rahul ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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