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Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto Promote Musafir Cafe in Andheri; Huma Qureshi, Jannat Zubair, Malaika Arora and KL Rahul also spotted in Mumbai
Huma Qureshi, Jannat Zubair, Malaika Arora, and KL Rahul were among the celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai
Celebrities
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai
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Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai
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