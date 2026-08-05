India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews'Political Absurdity': India Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Observance On Article 370

'Political Absurdity': India Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Observance On Article 370

India rejected Pakistan's remarks on the so-called Youm-e-Istehsal, saying the August 5, 2019 constitutional changes are an internal matter.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India urged Pakistan to cease PoJK violence, dismantle terror networks.

India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan's remarks marking the so-called Youm-e-Istehsal-observed by Islamabad on the anniversary of the constitutional changes introduced in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. In a statement issued in response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistan's comments as a "political absurdity" and an attempt to spread malicious propaganda against India.

India's Position

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have always been, and will remain, an integral and inalienable part of India.

The statement added that the constitutional changes introduced on August 5, 2019 have brought unprecedented socio-economic development, good governance and democratic empowerment to the people of the region. It further said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India.

Also Read: 'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown

Criticism Of Pakistan

The MEA accused Pakistan of attempting to spread falsehoods to divert international attention from what it described as the country's poor human rights record and its status as the global epicentre of terrorism.

The statement also referred to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that recent weeks have seen Pakistani security forces resort to lethal violence, targeted killings and restrictions on peaceful civil rights protests led by local residents. It said such actions exposed what it called the "profound hypocrisy" of the Pakistani establishment.

Call To Act

The MEA said that instead of engaging in what it termed "predictable diplomatic theatre", Pakistan should stop the bloodshed in PoJK, take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terror networks operating from its soil, and immediately vacate all Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation.

The statement concluded by saying that the international community is not misled by what it described as such "orchestrated spectacles".

Also Read: 'India Kept Pakistan Waiting': General Anil Chauhan Reveals New Detail On Operation Sindoor

Before You Go

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paksitan Article 370 Abrogation MEA Article 370 Anniversary
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Political Absurdity': India Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Observance On Article 370
India Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Observance On Article 370 Abrogation
India
'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown
'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown
World
Russian Missile Strikes On Kyiv Kill 17 As Zelenskyy Urges More Air Defence Support
Russian Missile Strikes On Kyiv Kill 17 As Zelenskyy Urges More Air Defence Support
News
Zuckerberg Apologises Over Deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Content On Meta Platforms
Zuckerberg Apologises Over Deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Content On Meta Platforms
Advertisement

Videos

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Ranchi Ground Report: Students Expand Protest Beyond JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget