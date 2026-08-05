'Political Absurdity': India Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Observance On Article 370

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India urged Pakistan to cease PoJK violence, dismantle terror networks.

India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan's remarks marking the so-called Youm-e-Istehsal-observed by Islamabad on the anniversary of the constitutional changes introduced in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. In a statement issued in response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistan's comments as a "political absurdity" and an attempt to spread malicious propaganda against India.

India's Position

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have always been, and will remain, an integral and inalienable part of India.

Our response to media queries regarding comments made by DPM/FM of Pakistan on the so-called Youm-e-Istehsal ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/aLd2HiiqHa pic.twitter.com/uS9joYe7QB — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 5, 2026

The statement added that the constitutional changes introduced on August 5, 2019 have brought unprecedented socio-economic development, good governance and democratic empowerment to the people of the region. It further said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India.

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Criticism Of Pakistan

The MEA accused Pakistan of attempting to spread falsehoods to divert international attention from what it described as the country's poor human rights record and its status as the global epicentre of terrorism.

The statement also referred to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that recent weeks have seen Pakistani security forces resort to lethal violence, targeted killings and restrictions on peaceful civil rights protests led by local residents. It said such actions exposed what it called the "profound hypocrisy" of the Pakistani establishment.

Call To Act

The MEA said that instead of engaging in what it termed "predictable diplomatic theatre", Pakistan should stop the bloodshed in PoJK, take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terror networks operating from its soil, and immediately vacate all Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation.

The statement concluded by saying that the international community is not misled by what it described as such "orchestrated spectacles".

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