Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Randeep Hooda actively participated in Assam flood relief.

He shared meals, visited his helper's flood-affected village.

His humanitarian gestures drew widespread appreciation across social media.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is receiving widespread appreciation after a heartwarming video from his Assam flood relief visit surfaced online. While many had already praised him for personally joining relief efforts in the flood-hit state, a new clip showing the actor sitting down and sharing a meal with affected residents has struck an emotional chord with social media users. According to India Today, the actor also visited the native village of his helper.

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Viral Video Shows Randeep Hooda Sharing A Meal With Flood Victims

After taking part in flood relief work in Assam's Sivasagar district, another video of Randeep Hooda quickly gained traction across social media. The clip captures the actor sitting among local residents and sharing a simple meal with them.

The gesture resonated with many online, with users saying Hooda not only extended practical support by joining relief efforts on the ground but also offered comfort through his presence during a difficult time.

Meet a real-life hero and a reel-life hero, Randeep Hooda❤️🔥;



First went to Assam to meet the flood-affected people, Started a flood relief campaign, Provided essential supplies, donated money and is now spending time with them during this difficult situation🙌❤️



Bro has set… pic.twitter.com/5wLJ3wmo49 — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) August 5, 2026

Actor Visits His Helper's Native Village In Assam

As reported by India Today, Hooda travelled to Sarupothar in Assam's Golaghat district to visit the native village of his longtime helper, Sagar Limbu.

The actor said he had travelled to Assam to assist people affected by the floods and decided to make the visit after Sagar informed him that his village was located nearby.

Social Media Users Shower Praise On The Actor

The videos prompted an outpouring of appreciation across social media, with many users applauding Hooda's humanitarian efforts.

One user wrote, "Meet a real-life hero and a reel-life hero, Randeep Hooda. First went to Assam to meet the flood-affected people, Started a flood relief campaign, Provided essential supplies, donated money and is now spending time with them during this difficult situation. Bro has set the bar so high for everyone !"

Another commented, "Randeep hooda is gem of a person doesn't show off."

A third user wrote, "A true man who really cares for the needy people across India. Thanks to @RandeepHooda ji for standing with the people of Assam."

Another post read, "While some celebrities spread propaganda, Randeep Hooda stands up for the nation by helping the people of Assam. Salute to a true nationalist! Always support those who put the nation first."

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Randeep Hooda Joins Flood Relief Mission In Assam

Randeep Hooda has been actively supporting people affected by the Assam floods. The actor joined a humanitarian relief initiative in Sivasagar district in collaboration with Global Sikhs, where he distributed essential supplies to families impacted by the disaster.

As part of the relief drive, Hooda also served food through a langar at Sivasagar railway station, where several displaced families had gathered after arriving from nearby flood-hit areas. Alongside the relief work, he appealed to people to contribute in whatever way they could to support those facing the ongoing crisis.