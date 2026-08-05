India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRandeep Hooda Wins Hearts After Sharing Meal With Assam Flood Victims, Visits Helper's Village: WATCH

Randeep Hooda Wins Hearts After Sharing Meal With Assam Flood Victims, Visits Helper's Village: WATCH

Randeep Hooda is winning praise after a viral video showed him sharing a meal with Assam flood victims following his relief mission in Sivasagar. He also visited his helper's native village.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Randeep Hooda actively participated in Assam flood relief.
  • He shared meals, visited his helper's flood-affected village.
  • His humanitarian gestures drew widespread appreciation across social media.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is receiving widespread appreciation after a heartwarming video from his Assam flood relief visit surfaced online. While many had already praised him for personally joining relief efforts in the flood-hit state, a new clip showing the actor sitting down and sharing a meal with affected residents has struck an emotional chord with social media users. According to India Today, the actor also visited the native village of his helper.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Defends Dhurandhar Amid 'Political Propaganda' Claims, Speaks On Being Called 'Sanghi'

Viral Video Shows Randeep Hooda Sharing A Meal With Flood Victims

After taking part in flood relief work in Assam's Sivasagar district, another video of Randeep Hooda quickly gained traction across social media. The clip captures the actor sitting among local residents and sharing a simple meal with them.

The gesture resonated with many online, with users saying Hooda not only extended practical support by joining relief efforts on the ground but also offered comfort through his presence during a difficult time.

Actor Visits His Helper's Native Village In Assam

As reported by India Today, Hooda travelled to Sarupothar in Assam's Golaghat district to visit the native village of his longtime helper, Sagar Limbu.

The actor said he had travelled to Assam to assist people affected by the floods and decided to make the visit after Sagar informed him that his village was located nearby.

Social Media Users Shower Praise On The Actor

The videos prompted an outpouring of appreciation across social media, with many users applauding Hooda's humanitarian efforts.

One user wrote, "Meet a real-life hero and a reel-life hero, Randeep Hooda. First went to Assam to meet the flood-affected people, Started a flood relief campaign, Provided essential supplies, donated money and is now spending time with them during this difficult situation. Bro has set the bar so high for everyone !"

Another commented, "Randeep hooda is gem of a person doesn't show off."

A third user wrote, "A true man who really cares for the needy people across India. Thanks to @RandeepHooda ji for standing with the people of Assam."

Another post read, "While some celebrities spread propaganda, Randeep Hooda stands up for the nation by helping the people of Assam. Salute to a true nationalist! Always support those who put the nation first."

ALSO READ: ‘Would’ve Respected PM Modi More If…’: Neha Bhasin Criticises Police Handling Of Women Protesters

Randeep Hooda Joins Flood Relief Mission In Assam

Randeep Hooda has been actively supporting people affected by the Assam floods. The actor joined a humanitarian relief initiative in Sivasagar district in collaboration with Global Sikhs, where he distributed essential supplies to families impacted by the disaster.

As part of the relief drive, Hooda also served food through a langar at Sivasagar railway station, where several displaced families had gathered after arriving from nearby flood-hit areas. Alongside the relief work, he appealed to people to contribute in whatever way they could to support those facing the ongoing crisis.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Randeep Hooda doing in Assam?

Randeep Hooda was in Assam participating in flood relief efforts. He personally joined relief work, distributed essential supplies, and shared meals with affected residents.

What specific actions did Randeep Hooda take during his relief efforts?

He distributed essential supplies, served food through a langar at Sivasagar railway station, and shared a meal with flood-affected residents. He also visited his helper's native village.

Why did Randeep Hooda visit his helper's native village in Assam?

Randeep Hooda visited Sarupothar, his longtime helper Sagar Limbu's native village. He decided to visit after Sagar informed him it was nearby while the actor was assisting flood victims.

How did people react to Randeep Hooda's actions in Assam?

Social media users widely appreciated Randeep Hooda's humanitarian efforts. Many praised him for his personal involvement, calling him a

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Randeep Hooda Assam Floods Global Sikhs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Randeep Hooda Wins Hearts After Sharing Meal With Assam Flood Victims, Visits Helper's Village: WATCH
Randeep Hooda Wins Hearts After Sharing Meal With Assam Flood Victims, Visits Helper's Village: WATCH
Celebrities
AI Imagines Tom Holland And Zendaya’s South Indian Wedding, Video Goes Viral: WATCH
AI Imagines Tom Holland And Zendaya’s South Indian Wedding, Video Goes Viral: WATCH
Celebrities
R Madhavan Defends Dhurandhar Amid 'Political Propaganda' Claims, Speaks On Being Called 'Sanghi'
R Madhavan Defends Dhurandhar Amid 'Political Propaganda' Claims, Speaks On Being Called 'Sanghi'
Celebrities
Jyothika Reveals She Once Earned Three Times More Than Suriya, Says Money Never Affected Their Marriage
Jyothika Reveals She Once Earned Three Times More Than Suriya, Says Money Never Affected Their Marriage
Advertisement

Videos

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Ranchi Ground Report: Students Expand Protest Beyond JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget