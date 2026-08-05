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English NewsNewsZuckerberg Apologises Over PM Modi Post Removal, Meta Admits Platform Lapses: Sources

Zuckerberg Apologises Over PM Modi Post Removal, Meta Admits Platform Lapses: Sources

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised over the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post as the company admitted lapses on CSAM and deepfakes, sources said.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Company admitted significant funds boosted specific platform content.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, while company executives acknowledged failures involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfakes and the operation of the company's platforms, government sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, Meta also admitted that "a lot of money was paid for boosting a certain type of content".

Meta Admits Lapses

Government sources said Meta acknowledged shortcomings in the functioning of its platforms, including issues related to CSAM and deepfakes.

The sources also said the company admitted that significant sums had been spent to boost certain types of content.

Also Read: Zuckerberg Apologises Over Deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Content On Meta Platforms

Meeting With Centre

The developments came after Meta's global team, led by Global Affairs head Joel Kaplan, met Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Before the meeting with the minister, Kaplan and his team also held a separate discussion with IT Secretary S Krishnan.

According to government sources, the discussions focused on the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post and the company's handling of content on its platforms.

Also Read: 'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Mark Zuckerberg Meta PM Modi Facebook Video
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