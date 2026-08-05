Jharkhand Protest Leader Breaks Fast After Sonam Wangchuk Convinces Him To Drink Water: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk urged hunger-striking student leader to drink water.

Devendra Mahto agreed, continuing fast only with water/salt.

More protestors joined hunger strike demanding CBI probe.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday appealed to student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi since August 2, to at least drink water as protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations intensified in Jharkhand.

During a video call with Mahto, who is leading the protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, Wangchuk said giving up water in addition to observing a hunger strike was equivalent to suicide.

Following the conversation, Mahto drank water on the third day of his fast. He clarified that while he had been on a 'Satyagraha' since July 25, he began his indefinite hunger strike on August 2.

Wangchuk Appeals To Protest Leader

Fellow protesters held up Devendra Nath Mahto as he spoke to Wangchuk over a video call.

During the conversation, Mahto said, "...We have been on Satyagraha since July 25. I sat on an indefinite hunger strike on August 2. I was extremely exhausted -- it was a critical time. My mother is also tired of this protest. Papers have been leaking here (Jharkhand) for 26 years...Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital."

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Activist Sonam Wangchuk interacts with the Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato and asks about his health, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in protest over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL, and… pic.twitter.com/sDosFybsAW — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

Responding to him, Wangchuk urged the student leader to drink water.

"This is tantamount to suicide."

He further added, "You need some time, but it could 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision."

After the call, Mahto told reporters that he would consume only water and salt and would not eat food until the Jharkhand government addressed the protesters' demands.

More Protesters Join Hunger Strike

The agitation has also gathered momentum, with five more people joining the indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday under the banner of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch.

JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch spokesperson Jivan Kumar said:

"Our five friends, including two women, went on hunger strike from Tuesday night to press for our demands."

Wangchuk's Recent Hunger Strike

Wangchuk was recently on a 26-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement and students protested against the NEET paper leak.

He was later admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated and eventually ended his fast after the Centre assured that the demands of the protesting students would be addressed.

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Why Are Students Protesting In Ranchi?

Students and job aspirants have been staging a sit-in protest in Ranchi since last month over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The protesters are demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.

They have accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government of attempting to "whitewash" the issue by assigning the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Private agency TDPL is also under scrutiny over the alleged irregularities.

Hemant Soren Assures Action

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the government was taking the concerns of protesting job aspirants seriously.

"With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured," he told reporters in Ranchi.

Investigation Underway

So far, the Jharkhand Police CID has arrested 14 people in connection with the allegations.

The JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled between July 25 and July 27, was postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances", according to an official quoted by PTI.

Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte has been questioned by the CID four times since July 28.

The agency has also conducted raids at 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its investigation into the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

CJP Extends Support

The Cockroach Janta Party has also announced support for the ongoing protests in Jharkhand.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation."

Dipke also referred to the party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which lasted for more than a month and, according to him, resulted in Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as education minister and the Centre assuring that no action would be taken against the protesting students.

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