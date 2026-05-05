Vijay Becomes 2nd Actor-Politician In 43 Years To Win Big In 2 Years; But Who Was The First?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTR launched TDP in 1982, traveling state in unique van.

TDP won 202 seats, NTR became Chief Minister in 1983.

Vijay launched TVK in 2024, campaigning by travelling extensively.

Vijay achieved a majority, mirroring NTR's rapid political success.

In May 2026, Tamil superstar Vijay pulled off a remarkable electoral victory, becoming only the second actor-politician in over four decades to achieve such swift success. But long before this moment, one man had already set the benchmark and his story remains just as extraordinary.

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The First To Do It: NTR’s Unmatched Political Sprint

Back in March 1982, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) decided to enter politics. He launched the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Hyderabad, positioning it as a response to what he described as the ‘corrupt and inept rule’ of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

NTR didn’t rely on conventional campaigning. Instead, he travelled across the state in a modified 1950s Chevrolet van, equipped with a sunroof, public address system and lights.

The result? In the January 1983 elections, the TDP secured 202 out of 294 seats. Within months of forming his party, NTR was sworn in as Chief Minister at the age of 59, a political rise that would remain unmatched for decades.

Vijay’s Rapid Rise Rewrites Tamil Nadu Politics

Fast forward 43 years, and history has found a parallel. Actor Joseph Vijay, now 51, launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in February 2024. Despite entering a political landscape long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, Vijay’s party surged ahead to claim a majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The timeline alone is striking. The party was officially registered in September 2024, elections were held on April 23, and by May 4, the results confirmed what many had anticipated, a decisive win.

Just like NTR, Vijay took his campaign directly to the people, travelling extensively across the state in a customised vehicle and addressing large public gatherings. His messaging was sharp and direct, calling his ruling DMK an 'anti-people evil force'. In his closing speeches, he said his campaign aimed to ‘send the DMK government home’, accusing it of corruption.

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A Feat Few Have Matched

While South India has seen several film stars enter politics, very few have achieved such rapid success. Names like M. G. Ramachandran, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth all made political forays, but none managed to replicate this level of immediate electoral impact.

That's what makes this moment stand out. After 43 years, Vijay has joined an exclusive club of two, following the footsteps of NTR.